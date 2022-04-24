Free Fire Beast Run event: How to get free Sabertooth Slash skin and Diamond Royale vouchers

Events have become a common component of Free Fire, and they provide players with the opportunity to gather a diverse range of themed cosmetics at no cost. New ones are introduced regularly, which helps keep the entire community involved and entertained.

Additionally, mini-games are further made available within the events to keep gamers interested in participating. Garena recently added a new of the kind named “Beast Run,” which rewards items including a unique Sabertooth Slash skin. Here’s a guide on how to get it.

How to get free Sabertooth Slash skin and other rewards from Free Fire Beast Run event

The Beast Run was added today and will be accessible until 30 April. To put it simply, participants in the event must leap over obstacles and remain alive for as long as they can. Accordingly, based on their overall performance, they will receive points.

Stage Rewards available (Image via Garena)

Consequently, gamers must accumulate as many of these particular points, and then they will become eligible to claim the different milestone rewards. These are the exact specifics:

100x Points: 3x Pet Food

300x Points: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

500x Points: Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

900x Points: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

1200x Points: Sabertooth Slash

There are special Round Rewards (Image via Garena)

Aside from that, there are specific "Round rewards" that players may get based on the best runs that they have:

150x Points: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

250x Points: 2x Gold Royale Vouchers

350x Points: Weapon Royale Voucher

Users will be provided with five runs, and they can get extra free runs by playing matches in Garena Free Fire. It is pretty easy to complete the event, and individuals will be easily able to complete it within a few days.

How to access the Beast Run event in Free Fire

These are the steps that players can follow to access the Beast Run event within the game:

Step 1: Gamers can first boot up Free Fire and then press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the right-side to visit the Events section.

Players will have to tap on the 'Go To' button to visit the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can tap on the ‘Beast Run’ event and press the ‘Go To’ button.

Step 3: Users can finally participate in the event and get the rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised not to play it on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

