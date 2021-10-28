Free Fire Booyah event: How to redeem Kongfu emote, Incubator vouchers, Mr Waggor pet, and more

Garena routinely hosts a multitude of events for Free Fire players on the Booyah application. They may receive various exciting rewards such as diamonds and several other in-game items such as pets, characters, emotes, and more.

For those who are unfamiliar, Booyah is a gaming video application launched by Garena in May 2020. Several prominent Indian YouTubers, including Raistar, Jonty Gaming, and more, use the platform.

Garena added an event to the Booyah application earlier this month, where players have the opportunity to win Mr. Waggor Pet and Kongu emote, among other rewards.

Free Fire players stand a chance to get pet and emote from the Booyah event

The new Booyah event (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire players will need to sign up on the Booyah platform and subsequently watch any live streams for 30 minutes to participate in this event. The list of rewards up for grabs are:

Mr. Waggor Pet

Kongu Emote

Mob Boss Top

5x Incubator Voucher

Google play Vouchers

The event started on 8 October 2021 and is scheduled to conclude on 31 October 2021. Thus, users only have a few days to participate and get the opportunity for exclusive rewards.

Additionally, players are not guaranteed these rewards and only stand a chance.

Steps to participate in the event

Only one unique user per account will be considered for this event. Here are the steps on how individuals can be eligible to get the rewards through this event:

Step 1: The first thing that players need to do is download the application on their devices. This can be done through its Google Play Store page, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Step 2: Once it is downloaded, users have to create a new account. Subsequently, they are required to watch 30 minutes of content.

Users need to sign to have the opportunity to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, they will be eligible to get the rewards, and the winners will be announced on 2 November.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players should note that they need to bind their Free Fire account to the application. Without this, the rewards will not be provided.

Edited by Srijan Sen