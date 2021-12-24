Free Fire Booyah event: How to win free pet, incubator voucher, and New Age rewards for free

Free Fire has been inundated with new and exciting events since the release of the OB31 update. Players have been more preoccupied with resource management-style activities and other events incorporated due to the New Age campaign's launch.

Additionally, the game's developers regularly organize events on the Booyah platform. Not only can players watch their favorite content creators play the battle royale title on the video-sharing application, but they can also take part in these events for a chance to earn a variety of rewards.

Steps to participate in the Free Fire Booyah event and win rewards

Garena has incorporated a new Booyah Watch Clips event on Christmas Eve, presenting users with an opportunity to win a guaranteed reward just by watching the videos for a given duration. Players are only required to watch any clip for a total of 15 minutes.

The event and the available rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Some of the rewards up for grabs are as follows:

Moony Pet

Incubator Voucher

New Age Exclusive: Helmet

New Age Exclusive: Winter Basher and more.

The event has already started on 24 December 2021 and will continue to remain accessible until 26 December 2021. Although users are assured a reward, the item they will get will depend on their luck.

Players are required to follow the steps given below to attain the rewards:

Step 1: Gamers must open the Booyah application on their devices and sign in to their accounts.

Step 2: Next, they should watch any of the clips for the given amount of duration.

After watching the clips, users can claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the task has been accomplished, players must visit the ‘Task Center’ and claim the rewards from the ‘Limited Time Mission’ section. They will receive a random item depending on their luck.

Gamers should see to it that they have their Free Fire account linked to their Booyah account to receive the rewards.

If they have not linked it so far, players may follow these steps:

Step 1: Users should select their profile section after opening the profile section.

Click the link button (Image via Booyah)

Step 2: Next, they must click on the connected accounts and then link their Free Fire account.

