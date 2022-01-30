Free Fire Booyah Event: How to win free Skyler character, Beaston pet, and more this week

Garena-created app Booyah is a popular source of gaming content for Free Fire players, and they can find things like short clips, live broadcasts, and more on it. Additionally, there are numerous events also hosted, through which gamers stand an opportunity to get their hands on a variety of items for no cost.

‘Watch-To-Win’ is a popular event on the app, and it requires users to watch videos or live broadcasts for a set amount of time to win the items. A new one has commenced recently and it features rewards, including the Skyler character and Beaston pet.

How to get free Skyler character and other Free Fire rewards (Booyah Watch-To-Win)

Users will need to watch the live streams for 60 minutes (Image via Garena)

The most recent Watch-to-Win game kicked off on 29 January in the Booyah app and will be available to players until 31 January. Individuals must complete the task of viewing any live stream for a total of 60 minutes to be eligible for the rewards.

There aren’t any other requirements they have to fulfill, and the objective is pretty easy to complete. The Bookie Pants, Beaston pet, Skyler Character, and Weapon Royale Voucher are among the items available.

Steps to get the rewards from the event

Listed below are the steps that gamers can follow to claim the rewards:

Step 1: To begin, users must download the Booyah application on their devices and then sign in/create an account.

Step 2: They can then watch the streams for the specified 60-minute duration to complete the task of the Watch-To-Win event.

Watch the streams for the particular duration and then claim the rewards (Image via BOOYAH)

Step 3: Once that is done, players should head over to the ‘Task Center’ and claim the reward under the ‘Limited Time Mission’ section.

(Note: Any random reward will be drawn out from the prize pool.)

Another thing that gamers will have to remember is that they must have their Free Fire account linked to this application. They will need to go to Profile > Connected Accounts > Link to complete it. Doing this will send the rewards to their account in-game.

