Free Fire Booyah Pass April 2025 (Season 28): Price and main rewards

Garena has added the new Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 28 to the game, available through April 2025. Its primary theme is “Moonlit Venture,” and the pass provides a variety of themed rewards for the players to acquire. The main highlights are the Firefly Catcher Bundle and the Firefly Chaser Bundle, which are excellent outfits for the female and male characters, respectively.

To get the various premium rewards from the Booyah Pass, users must spend diamonds to upgrade it. Meanwhile, gamers who don’t possess sufficient in-game currency can rely on the free path to get the themed items.

Here is a detailed guide on the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 28.

Free Fire Booyah Pass April 2025 (Season 28) details

There are a variety of rewards offered through the pass (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 28 made its way into the battle royale title on April 1, 2025, and will be accessible until April 30, 2025. As specified earlier, the pass offers two excellent outfits: the Firefly Catcher Bundle and the Firefly Chaser Bundle. It also features other items like weapon skins, cosmetics, and more.

The Booyah Pass features two paid variants: Booyah Pass Premium and Booyah Pass Premium Plus. Gamers can acquire the Premium variant for 399 diamonds, while the Premium Plus option costs 899 diamonds.

The main difference between the two variants is that the Booyah Pass Premium Plus offers 50 BP levels instantly, making the overall process of getting the rewards a bit easier. Nonetheless, if players are ready to grind through the different levels, it would be better to go for the cheaper options and save the diamonds.

Main rewards of the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 28

Listed below are the main rewards that you can acquire from the latest Booyah Pass:

Free rewards

BP Level 10: Skyboard – Firefly Chaser

Skyboard – Firefly Chaser BP Level 20: Moonlit Venture Banner

Moonlit Venture Banner BP Level 50: Moonlit Venture Avatar

Moonlit Venture Avatar BP Level 70: Firefly Shoes

Firefly Shoes BP Level 80: Skyboard – Luminous Wing

Skyboard – Luminous Wing BP Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium rewards

BP Level 1: Firefly Catcher Bundle + M14 – Firefly Chaser (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Firefly Catcher Bundle + M14 – Firefly Chaser (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge BP Level 10: Character Choice Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment

Character Choice Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment BP Level 20: Tuk Tuk – Firefly Chaser + Double EXP Card (7 Days)

Tuk Tuk – Firefly Chaser + Double EXP Card (7 Days) BP Level 30: Grenade – Firefly Glow + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)

Grenade – Firefly Glow + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours) BP Level 40: Loot Box – Firefly Tent + Double Gold Card (7 Days)

Loot Box – Firefly Tent + Double Gold Card (7 Days) BP Level 50: M14 – Firefly Chaser + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)

M14 – Firefly Chaser + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours) BP Level 60: Dagger – Firefly Sting + 1x Cube Fragment

Dagger – Firefly Sting + 1x Cube Fragment BP Level 70: Backpack – Firefly Lamp + 1x Cube Fragment

Backpack – Firefly Lamp + 1x Cube Fragment BP Level 90: Gloo Wall – Firefly Chaser + 50x Gold

Gloo Wall – Firefly Chaser + 50x Gold BP Level 100: Firefly Chaser + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP

Firefly Chaser + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP BP Level 101 onwards: BP S28 Crate

Additionally, Garena has introduced a new Booyah Pass Ring to help players get the Booyah Pass for a cheaper price. Players can find it in the Luck Royale section, and it will operate for one week.

