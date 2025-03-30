Garena has introduced a new Faded Wheel in Free Fire, and the same has brought in a new Feel the Electricity emote. The attractive emote is a must-have, and it features a great animation that is quite fun to watch. Besides the emote, the particular Luck Royale also offers a few other miscellaneous rewards that the players can acquire.
Like every Luck Royale, diamonds have to be spent to get rewards from the Faded Wheel. However, since the items are guaranteed in a particular number of spins, players won’t have to worry too much. As a result, all the interested users can surely go ahead and obtain the Feel the Electricity emote in Free Fire.
Here are all the details that you need to know about the new Faded Wheel event.
How to get Feel the Electricity emote in Free Fire from Faded Wheel event
The Feel the Electricity emote was introduced in Free Fire through the new Faded Wheel event that commenced on March 29, 2025. The event will operate for a duration of over a week, giving users ample time to get the available rewards.
To get started, individuals must remove two unwanted items from the prize pool other than the grand prize, i.e., Feel the Electricity emote. They can then start making the spins by spending diamonds. The items that they obtain get greyed out, and they are guaranteed to get all the possible rewards in a total of eight spins.
Here is a list of all the rewards present in the Faded Wheel event:
Prize pool (remove any two)
- Feel the Electricity emote
- 2x Magic Cube Fragments
- 2x AN94 Dart Electric Loot Crate
- Pet Skin: Electric Avron
- 2x Supply Crate
- Backpack – Fullmetal Lightning
- 2x Armor Crate
- 2x Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate
- Loot Box – Lightning Reactor
- 2x Pet Food
It would be ideal to remove Pet Food and Supply Crate or Armor Crate since they are easily obtainable and most users will have them in huge amounts. Another important thing to note is that the cost of spins will increase with each subsequent one. The following is a breakdown of the same:
- 1st spin: 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 39 diamonds
- 4th spin: 69 diamonds
- 5th spin: 99 diamonds
- 6th spin: 149 diamonds
- 7th spin: 199 diamonds
- 8th spin: 499 diamonds
As a result, users are certain to get all the possible items, including the Feel the Electricity emote in 1082 diamonds.
Steps to get the Feel the Electricity emote in Free Fire
Listed below are the steps that you can follow to get the Feel the Electricity emote in Free Fire:
Step 1: Open the battle royale title and access the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Navigate to the new Faded Wheel and remove two unwanted items from the prize pool.
Step 3: Make the spins by spending diamonds.
Once you get the new Free Fire emote, you can freely equip it whenever you want.
Read more: How to get M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp in Free Fire
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.