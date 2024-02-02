Free Fire Booyah Pass February 2024 (Season 14): Price, main rewards, and more revealed

A range of themed incentives are available to players following the official arrival of the Free Fire Booyah Pass in February. The theme of the pass is “Rage Reverie,” and gamers could acquire two primary costumes – Wrathful Dream Bundle and Wrathful Illusion Bundle, among other items. It will remain active for the entirety of the month, and individuals must climb through the levels to receive the relevant rewards.

Like always, the premium items will only be available to those who upgrade the pass by spending diamonds. On the other hand, the free path will still give away a decent set of rewards. Find further specifics about the Free Fire Booyah Pass in the section below.

Details of the new Free Fire Booyah Pass

The Season 14 Booyah Pass has started in the game (Image via Garena)

The newly commenced Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 14 was added on February 1, 2024, and will be available till February 29, 2024. It gives an outstanding opportunity for the community to receive exclusive cosmetics.

There are two paid versions of the Booyah Pass: Premium and Premium Plus. Acquiring the former will require individuals to spend 399 diamonds, whereas the latter is available at 899 diamonds. If gamers opt for neither, they can still receive the available free rewards.

Main rewards of the Free Fire Booyah Pass

Here are the main rewards of the Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

Listed below are some of the free and premium rewards accessible through the new February Booyah Pass:

Free rewards

Level 10: Parachute – Wrathful Rush

Level 20: Fury Reverie Avatar

Level 50: Fury Reverie Banner

Level 70: Wrathful Shoes

Level 80: Loot Box – Wrathful Treasure

Premium rewards

Level 1: Wrathful Dream Bundle

Level 10: Character Choice Crate

Level 30: Skyboard – Wrathful Punch

Level 40: Grenade – Wrathful Storm

Level 50: Trogon – Wrathful Storm

Level 70: Backpack – Wrathful Holder

Level 90: Gloo Wall – Wrathful Resistance

Level 100: Wrathful Illusion Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege

Level 101 onwards: BP S14 Crate

To get through these levels, gamers must gather the BP EXP by completing the different missions.

Steps to buy the Free Fire Booyah Pass

Check out the steps outlined below to buy the new Booyah Pass Season 14 inside the battle royale title:

Step 1: Get started by opening the game on your mobile device. Once the lobby screen appears, tap on the “Booyah Pass” icon on the screen’s left side.

Get started by opening the game on your mobile device. Once the lobby screen appears, tap on the “Booyah Pass” icon on the screen’s left side. Step 2: You will get redirected to the Season 14 Booyah Pas. You must subsequently tap on the “Upgrade” button.

You will get redirected to the Season 14 Booyah Pas. You must subsequently tap on the “Upgrade” button. Step 3: The two upgrade options will emerge on the screen, and select the required one.

The two upgrade options will emerge on the screen, and select the required one. Step 4: You will be asked to complete the purchase, and you may do the same to upgrade the Booyah Pass.

Your Free Fire diamonds will get deducted, and you will receive the rewards present as part of the premium track. You should stay consistent throughout the month to complete the entire pass.

