Garena Free Fire codes for January 31, 2024: Get free diamonds and skins

Many Free Fire players want premium in-game items like skins, costumes, emotes, and more. However, most of them cannot afford to purchase them using diamonds, a currency needed to buy cosmetics in the battle royale title. Thankfully for them, Garena often releases redeem codes that provide a wide range of items at no cost.

Redeem codes provide an assortment of items. To use them, you must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. The associated rewards will be delivered to your in-game account after a successful redemption.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 31, 2024

Use the Free Fire redeem codes below to receive free diamonds and skins in the game:

Diamonds:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

Note: Considering their maximum use limitations, server constraints, and expiration dates, these Free Fire redeem codes may not be valid for everyone. If you happen to encounter any issues during redemption, please wait for the developer to release new redeem codes for your server.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow the steps below to make use of the Rewards Redemption Site and collect rewards from all the FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Reward Redemption Site on any web browser. You can use this URL to do so: https://reward.ff.garena.com.

You will have to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using the platform linked to your in-game ID. Here are the list of platforms you can choose from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

Guest accounts will not work on the website, so make sure they are linked to one of the platforms listed above. To link your guest account, head to the settings section of the game.

Step 3: Input the FF redeem code into the designated text field. Avoid making errors.

Insert the redeem code into the text box you see on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. The status of redemption will pop up in a dialog box.

If successful, open tha game and claim the FF rewards from the mail section.

