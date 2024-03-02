Free Fire Booyah Pass March 2024 (Season 15): Price, main rewards, and more revealed

The Free Fire Booyah Pass for March has been added to the battle royale title, much to the community's excitement. It introduces a range of unique cosmetics, including multiple costume bundles that players can acquire by climbing through the levels. The main theme of the Season 15 Booyah Pass is “Tales of Ponds,” and the themed items are primarily based on frogs.

The pass will run till the end of March, giving users enough time to receive the rewards. Like always, the premium items will only be accessible if the pass is upgraded by spending diamonds.

All further details on the Free Fire Booyah Pass March 2024 are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Booyah Pass (Season 15) guide

Free Fire Booyah Pass was introduced on March 1, 2024, and will run for 31 days. Several cosmetic items are available, with the primary highlights being the Ribbit Fairytale Bundle and the Ribbit Fable Bundle, two amazing costume bundles for female and male characters, respectively.

Free-to-play users can complete the levels and claim all the items as part of the free path. In the meantime, if you are interested in exclusive rewards, either get the Booyah Pass Premium or Premium Plus. The former will cost 399 diamonds, whereas the latter is priced at 899 diamonds.

Getting the Premium Plus will allow players to get a head start. Nonetheless, if they are ready to grind, it would be better to get the Premium and complete the pass within the period of the month.

Main rewards

Here are the main rewards (Image via Garena)

The constant introduction of new rewards is what keeps the players interested in the Free Fire Booyah Pass. The following are some of the main rewards featured in both the free path and the premium path:

Free rewards

Level 10: Skyboard – Ribbit Rip

Level 20: Tales of Puddles Banner

Level 50: Tales of Puddles Avatar

Level 70: Ribbit Hoodie

Level 80: Grenade – Ribbit Rain

Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium rewards

Level 1: Ribbit Fairytale Bundle + 4x extra Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Level 10: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 20: Tuk Tuk – Ribbit Vacation

Level 30: Skyboard – Ribbit Rip

Level 40: Loot Box – Ribbit Peace

Level 50: MAC10 – Ribbit Rain

Level 60: Pan – Ribbit Rain

Level 70: Backpack – The Ribbit Song

Level 90: Ribbit Rider (Emote)

Level 100: Ribbit Fable Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege

Level 101 onwards: BP S15 Crate

You can progress through the Booyah Pass by getting the BP EXP as part of the different missions available in Free Fire.

How to buy the Free Fire Booyah Pass

Upgrade the pass by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

You can upgrade to the premium variants by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the Booyah Pass icon.

Step 2: Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 15 will appear on the screen, and you must click the "Upgrade" button.

Step 3: Select the necessary option and complete the payment.

After the purchase, diamonds will get deducted, and you can then proceed to climb through the levels to receive the rewards.

