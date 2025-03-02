Free Fire Booyah Pass March 2025 (Season 27): Price and main rewards

With the start of March, the new Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 27 has been added to the battle royale title. Themed “Inkredible Duo,” the pass offers players a wonderful opportunity to acquire a wide variety of cosmetics, including costume bundles, skins, and more. It will be live for one month, and individuals must complete the missions to get all the possible rewards.

Most of its premium rewards will only be available to those who upgrade the Booyah Pass. There is also a free path, offering some excellent items for no cost. The following section discusses the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 27 in detail.

Free Fire Booyah Pass March 2025 (Season 27) details

New Booyah Pass Season has been introduced (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 27 was introduced on March 1, 2025, and will be available till March 31, 2025. In line with the Inkredible Duo theme, the pass offers two excellent costume bundles: Manga Creator Bundle and Manga Artist Bundle.

To get the premium prizes, players must acquire one of the two paid variants: Booyah Pass Premium or Booyah Pass Premium Plus. The former costs 399 Diamonds, whereas the Premium Plus variant costs 899.

There aren’t many differences between the variants, but the Booyah Pass Premium Plus offers users 50 BP levels instantly. As a result, acquiring it makes it easier for players to collect all the possible rewards. They wouldn’t have to grind a lot to get the items.

Individuals with sufficient diamonds can go for the Premium Plus variant; however, gamers who possess the currency in a limited amount are advised to proceed with Booyah Pass Premium.

Key rewards from the Free Fire Booyah Pass March 2025

The following are the main rewards that you can find in the Free Fire Booyah Pass:

Free rewards

BP Level 10: Inkredible Duo Avatar

Inkredible Duo Avatar BP Level 20: Inkredible Duo Banner

Inkredible Duo Banner BP Level 50: Parachute – Manga Artist

Parachute – Manga Artist BP Level 70: Manga Lover (Head)

Manga Lover (Head) BP Level 80: Grenade – Boom!

Grenade – Boom! BP Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium rewards

BP Level 1: Manga Creator Bundle + Heal Pistol – Pew Pew! (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Manga Creator Bundle + Heal Pistol – Pew Pew! (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge BP Level 10: Booyah Pass Pet Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment

Booyah Pass Pet Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment BP Level 20: Motorbike – Swoosh! + Double EXP Card (7 Days)

Motorbike – Swoosh! + Double EXP Card (7 Days) BP Level 30: Skyboard – Inkoming! + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)

Skyboard – Inkoming! + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours) BP Level 40: Loot Box – Airdrop Attack! + Double Gold Card (7 Days)

Loot Box – Airdrop Attack! + Double Gold Card (7 Days) BP Level 50: Heal Pistol – Pew Pew! + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)

Heal Pistol – Pew Pew! + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours) BP Level 60: Bat – Wham! + 1x Cube Fragment

Bat – Wham! + 1x Cube Fragment BP Level 70: Backpack – Manga Pages + 1x Cube Fragment

Backpack – Manga Pages + 1x Cube Fragment BP Level 90: Sketching (emote) + 50x Gold

Sketching (emote) + 50x Gold BP Level 100: Manga Artist Bundle + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP

Manga Artist Bundle + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP BP Level 101 onwards: BP S27 Crate

A new Booyah Pass Ring has also been added to the Luck Royale section, offering the pass at a lower price.

