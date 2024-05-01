Free Fire Booyah Pass May 2024 (Season 17): Price, main rewards, and more

Free Fire Booyah Pass for May has made its way into the game, bringing with it a new set of rewards for the players to acquire. This is essentially Season 17 of the revamped pass, and some of its main highlights include the Byte Bite Bundle and the Byte Bugbear Bundle. Aside from these, there are also tons of other cosmetics that are offered through this pass.

Like always, the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 17 will operate only for one month. During its activity, gamers must complete missions and climb through the tiers to get the available rewards. All further information on the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 17 is offered in the section below.

Details of Free Fire Booyah Pass May 2024 (Season 17)

The new Booyah Pass for May has made its way into the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 17 was added to the game on May 1, 2024, and gamers have until May 31, 2024, to collect all the available rewards. The items included in the free path are pretty basic, whereas the premium ones are offered to those who upgrade the Booyah Pass.

There are essentially two variants that players may purchase, Booyah Pass Premium and Booyah Pass Premium Plus. The former will require them to shell out 399 diamonds, whereas the latter can be acquired at a price tag of 899 diamonds.

Going ahead with the Booyah Pass Premium Plus will provide the users with an instant headstart of 50 BP levels. However, if they are willing to grind, they can save 500 diamonds and go for the Booyah Pass Premium instead.

Free Fire Booyah Pass May 2024 main rewards

Listed below are the main rewards that are offered through the newly commenced Free Fire Booyah Pass:

Free rewards

Booyah Pass Level 10: Parachute – Byte Ranger

Parachute – Byte Ranger Booyah Pass Level 20: Pixel Reality Banner

Pixel Reality Banner Booyah Pass Level 50: Pixel Reality Avatar

Pixel Reality Avatar Booyah Pass Level 70: Byte Hat

Byte Hat Booyah Pass Level 80: Loot Box – Byte Displayer

Loot Box – Byte Displayer Booyah Pass Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium rewards

Booyah Pass Level 1: Byte Bite Bundle + VSK94 – Byte Tamper (30 Days) + 4x extra Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Byte Bite Bundle + VSK94 – Byte Tamper (30 Days) + 4x extra Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge Booyah Pass Level 10: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate + Magic Cube Fragment

Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate + Magic Cube Fragment Booyah Pass Level 20: Jeep – Byte Ranger + Double EXP Card (7 Days)

Jeep – Byte Ranger + Double EXP Card (7 Days) Booyah Pass Level 30: Skyboard – Byte Ranger + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)

Skyboard – Byte Ranger + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours) Booyah Pass Level 40: Grenade – Byte Tamper + Double Gold Card (7 Days)

Grenade – Byte Tamper + Double Gold Card (7 Days) Booyah Pass Level 50: VSK94 – Byte Tamper + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)

VSK94 – Byte Tamper + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours) Booyah Pass Level 60: Bat – Byte Tamper + Cube Fragment

Bat – Byte Tamper + Cube Fragment Booyah Pass Level 70: Backpack – Byte Array + Cube Fragment

Backpack – Byte Array + Cube Fragment Booyah Pass Level 90: Byte Mounting (Emote)

Byte Mounting (Emote) Booyah Pass Level 100: Byte Bugbear Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege

Byte Bugbear Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege Booyah Pass Level 101 onwards: BP S17 Crate

Given that users have a period of one month to climb through the tiers, they will be able to acquire most of these rewards pretty easily. They just have to be consistent and not miss out on any missions.

