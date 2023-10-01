Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 (Season 10) price, main rewards, and more revealed

The start of a new month also means the introduction of a new pass, and the Free Fire Booyah Pass for October 2023 is live in the game. It brings with it themed and exquisite cosmetics that, like always, includes two outfits, weapon skins, avatars, banners, and several other collectibles.

You will be eligible to claim all the items by upgrading the pass and acquiring the levels by completing the missions to earn EXP or outrightly purchasing it using Diamonds.

The following section takes you through all the details of the latest Booyah Pass.

Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 (Season 10) rewards

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 10 for this month began on October 1, 2023, and will continue until the end of the month. You can collect the rewards through the free and premium tracks, with the latter featuring the most exclusive items.

The free and premium rewards are as follows:

Free rewards

Level 10: Reel Fish Backpack

Level 20: Fishing Frenzy Banner

Level 50: Fish-In Slippers

Level 60: Fishing Frenzy Avatar

Level 80: Reeling Ducky Skyboard

Level 91: Groza – Reel On

Premium rewards

Level 1: Character Choice Crate

Level 10: The Reel Deal Bundle

Level 30: Reeling Duckling Loot Box

Level 40: Reeling Rover

Level 50: The Reel Style Bundle

Level 60: 4x BP 109 Tokens

Level 70: Grenade - A Reel Puffer

Level 80: 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 90: 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 100: M60 – Reel Shooter and 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125: 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 130: A Reel Hitter

Level 135: 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 140: Reeling Direction Backpack and 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 145: 4x BP S10 Tokens

Level 150: Gloo Wall – Reelblade Bastion and 12x BP S10 Tokens

Level 151 and onward: BP S10 Deluxe Box (Repeatable Reward, and you can claim it for every one BP level)

Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 price

Price of Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 (Image via Garena)

The premium version of the Free Fire Booyah Pass for October 2023 (Season 10) costs 499 Diamonds, while the alternative Premium Plus option costs 999 Diamonds. The difference between the two variants is that the second variant grants 50 additional BP Levels and allows you to get repeatable rewards post 200 Level.

Steps to upgrade Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023

Click the upgrade button (Image via Garena)

You may follow these instructions to upgrade your Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023:

Step 1: Open the Booyah Pass section by clicking its option from the menu.

Open the Booyah Pass section by clicking its option from the menu. Step 2: Press the Upgrade button, and the options for the two variants will come up on the screen.

Press the Upgrade button, and the options for the two variants will come up on the screen. Step 3: Press the button below the desired variant and confirm the purchase to upgrade the pass.

Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 Fishing Frenzy Ring

A new Booyah Pass Ring is also live (Image via Garena)

The release of a dedicated Booyah Pass Ring alongside a new pass has become the norm in Free Fire, and this tradition has continued with the release of the latest pass.

The new Luck Royale will last for the entire month, and a single spin costs nine Diamonds, as the second alternative of 11 spins is available at a discounted rate of 90 Diamonds.

You will obtain the following items randomly:

Booyah Pass Premium 1x BP Ring Token 2x BP Ring Tokens 3x BP Ring Tokens 5x BP Ring Tokens 10x BP Ring Tokens

In case you fail to receive the pass directly, you have the option to exchange the rewards:

Booyah Pass Premium Plus – 200x BP Ring Tokens Booyah Pass Premium – 125x BP Ring Tokens BP S10 Box – 10x BP Ring Tokens BP EXP – 5x BP Ring Tokens BP S10 Token – 3x BP Ring Tokens

Given the lowered price of spins, you can try your hand in this Luck Royale to get the items at a lower rate.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.