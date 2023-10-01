Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 (Season 10) price, main rewards, and more revealed

The start of a new month also means the introduction of a new pass, and the Free Fire Booyah Pass for October 2023 is live in the game. It brings with it themed and exquisite cosmetics that, like always, includes two outfits, weapon skins, avatars, banners, and several other collectibles.
You will be eligible to claim all the items by upgrading the pass and acquiring the levels by completing the missions to earn EXP or outrightly purchasing it using Diamonds.
The following section takes you through all the details of the latest Booyah Pass.
Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 (Season 10) rewards
Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 10 for this month began on October 1, 2023, and will continue until the end of the month. You can collect the rewards through the free and premium tracks, with the latter featuring the most exclusive items.
The free and premium rewards are as follows:
Free rewards
- Level 10: Reel Fish Backpack
- Level 20: Fishing Frenzy Banner
- Level 50: Fish-In Slippers
- Level 60: Fishing Frenzy Avatar
- Level 80: Reeling Ducky Skyboard
- Level 91: Groza – Reel On
Premium rewards
- Level 1: Character Choice Crate
- Level 10: The Reel Deal Bundle
- Level 30: Reeling Duckling Loot Box
- Level 40: Reeling Rover
- Level 50: The Reel Style Bundle
- Level 60: 4x BP 109 Tokens
- Level 70: Grenade - A Reel Puffer
- Level 80: 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 90: 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 100: M60 – Reel Shooter and 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125: 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 130: A Reel Hitter
- Level 135: 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 140: Reeling Direction Backpack and 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 145: 4x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 150: Gloo Wall – Reelblade Bastion and 12x BP S10 Tokens
- Level 151 and onward: BP S10 Deluxe Box (Repeatable Reward, and you can claim it for every one BP level)
Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 price
The premium version of the Free Fire Booyah Pass for October 2023 (Season 10) costs 499 Diamonds, while the alternative Premium Plus option costs 999 Diamonds. The difference between the two variants is that the second variant grants 50 additional BP Levels and allows you to get repeatable rewards post 200 Level.
Steps to upgrade Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023
You may follow these instructions to upgrade your Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023:
- Step 1: Open the Booyah Pass section by clicking its option from the menu.
- Step 2: Press the Upgrade button, and the options for the two variants will come up on the screen.
- Step 3: Press the button below the desired variant and confirm the purchase to upgrade the pass.
Free Fire Booyah Pass October 2023 Fishing Frenzy Ring
The release of a dedicated Booyah Pass Ring alongside a new pass has become the norm in Free Fire, and this tradition has continued with the release of the latest pass.
The new Luck Royale will last for the entire month, and a single spin costs nine Diamonds, as the second alternative of 11 spins is available at a discounted rate of 90 Diamonds.
You will obtain the following items randomly:
- Booyah Pass Premium
- 1x BP Ring Token
- 2x BP Ring Tokens
- 3x BP Ring Tokens
- 5x BP Ring Tokens
- 10x BP Ring Tokens
In case you fail to receive the pass directly, you have the option to exchange the rewards:
- Booyah Pass Premium Plus – 200x BP Ring Tokens
- Booyah Pass Premium – 125x BP Ring Tokens
- BP S10 Box – 10x BP Ring Tokens
- BP EXP – 5x BP Ring Tokens
- BP S10 Token – 3x BP Ring Tokens
Given the lowered price of spins, you can try your hand in this Luck Royale to get the items at a lower rate.
