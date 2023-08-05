Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Voucher changes explained

Luck Royales are among the biggest draws in Free Fire MAX, with Garena regularly releasing new avenues for players to collect cosmetics. The developer has announced a new set of changes for the Luck Royale Voucher that will be implemented with the release of the OB41 update. Per the available notice, a fresh Luck Royale Voucher will be brought to the game.

This article covers all you need to know about the Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Voucher changes.

Garena to replace existing Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Voucher

Here are the Luck Royale changes that the developers have announced (Image via Garena)

In the News section of Free Fire MAX, Garena announced that a new Luck Royale Voucher would be introduced to replace the current Weapon Royale Voucher. It will release a dedicated Voucher exchange event on August 10, 2023. This will allow you to change your remaining Weapon Royale Voucher to Gold Royale or the new Luck Royale Voucher.

However, Garena has not revealed the specifics of the event, including the exchange mechanism and its end date.

Nonetheless, it is safe to say that you have two options: use all your existing Weapon Royale Vouchers or later exchange them, depending on your preference. Moreover, if these Weapon Royale Vouchers remain in your account, they will be automatically converted to Luck Royale Vouchers.

You can use your Weapon Royale Voucher in the ongoing Weapon Royale (Image via Garena)

The magnitude of this change's impact is not expected to be much, given that it is more of a like-to-like replacement of the voucher. However, the details and additional utility of the upcoming Luck Royale Voucher are unclear. Garena is expected to shed light on the specifics in the coming days.

Other changes in the Luck Royale are also arriving. The ongoing Diamond Royale is the last such Luck Royale, and it will end in a few days. The Gold Royale and Weapon Royale will also be refreshed with the update.

Previous Free Fire MAX Luck Royale changes

The prices of the spins were increased to 1000 and 10000 (Image via Garena)

This is not the first change in the Free Fire MAX Luck Royale system this year. Previously, Garena removed the Incubator from the list. The Gold Royale was overhauled to feature more outfit rewards, while the option of free spins was also removed. Additionally, the price to make the spin was jacked up to 1000 gold a piece, with 11 spins available for 10000.

Spins in the Weapon Royale were switched to gold instead of diamonds. It currently features multiple gun skins with attributes, providing a slightly more balanced ground even to non-spending players.

