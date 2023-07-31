Free Fire redeem codes today (July 31, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gun skins

The convenience of using the Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards has driven more and more players to search for new codes for hours at a stretch. However, the codes often have an expiry date or usage limit, making it a challenging task to find active ones. On top of this, the codes also have regional restrictions that complicate things even further.
Thus, finding an active code for a particular server is an arduous process. Check out the section below for a list ofFree Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and skins.
Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and skins (July 31, 2023)
Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that give you free costume bundles and skins:
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- V427K98RUCHZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- HNC95435FAGJ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
Note: The codes above may not work due to their limited validity or server-based restrictions.
Guide on using the redeem codes
All the active redeem codes of the game can be utilized through the Rewards Redemption Site. The website only requires you to log in and perform some simple steps. The following is a detailed guide on the entire procedure:
Step 1: You must first visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) of the game.
Step 2: Sign in using the platform you have connected to your in-game account. Given below are the options you find on the website:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, those with guest accounts should bind their account to any of the platforms specified above.
Step 3: Enter the redeem code inside the text box after logging in. Avoid making typing errors while entering the code.
Step 4: Finally, redeem the code you had inserted by clicking the Confirm button. If the process is successful, the developers will deliver the relevant rewards to your in-game mail section in 24 hours.
Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should not play the battle royale title. However, they can continue to play the MAX version.
