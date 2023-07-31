Free Fire redeem codes today (July 31, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gun skins

The convenience of using the Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards has driven more and more players to search for new codes for hours at a stretch. However, the codes often have an expiry date or usage limit, making it a challenging task to find active ones. On top of this, the codes also have regional restrictions that complicate things even further.

Thus, finding an active code for a particular server is an arduous process. Check out the section below for a list ofFree Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and skins.

Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and skins (July 31, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that give you free costume bundles and skins:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Note: The codes above may not work due to their limited validity or server-based restrictions.

Guide on using the redeem codes

All the active redeem codes of the game can be utilized through the Rewards Redemption Site. The website only requires you to log in and perform some simple steps. The following is a detailed guide on the entire procedure:

Step 1: You must first visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) of the game.

You may use any one of the login options that have been provided (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform you have connected to your in-game account. Given below are the options you find on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, those with guest accounts should bind their account to any of the platforms specified above.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code inside the text box after logging in. Avoid making typing errors while entering the code.

Insert the relevant code and then click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, redeem the code you had inserted by clicking the Confirm button. If the process is successful, the developers will deliver the relevant rewards to your in-game mail section in 24 hours.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should not play the battle royale title. However, they can continue to play the MAX version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.