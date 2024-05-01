Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring (Season 17): Start date, rewards, and more

Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring is a new Luck Royale that Garena added to the game on May 1, 2024. It allows the community to get the newly commenced Season 37 pass for as low as 9 diamonds. The event could also be an incredible medium through which users can get the Booyah Pass for a comparatively lower cost.

However, with the Booyah Pass Ring only operating for one week, individuals will have to act quickly. More details about this Luck Royale are presented below.

Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring guide

Spend diamonds and make spins in the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring (Image via Garena)

After the arrival of the latest Booyah Pass Season 37, the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring was added. Gamers must make spins in the event to withdraw items from the prize pool, which includes the Booyah Pass Premium Plus and the BP Ring Token.

Each spin in the Booyah Pass Ring costs 9 diamonds, while 10+1 spins in the event will need the users to shell out 90 diamonds. The following is the exact prize pool:

Booyah Pass Premium Plus

10x BP Ring Tokens

5x BP Ring Tokens

3x BP Ring Tokens

2x BP Ring Tokens

1x BP Ring Token

The BP Ring Tokens can be used in the exchange section of the event to claim the Booyah Pass Premium Plus, Booyah Pass Premium, and other available rewards.

Listed below are the specifics of the event’s exchange section:

Booyah Pass Premium Plus: 200x BP Ring Tokens

Booyah Pass Premium: 90x BP Ring Tokens

100x BP EXP: 5x BP Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x BP Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x BP Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x BP Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x BP Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x BP Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x BP Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x BP Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x BP Ring Token

With the opportunity to get the Booyah Pass for as low as 9 diamonds, it's definitely worth trying the luck inside the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring. In case the users get the pass for cheap, they can start grinding through the tiers and claim the available items, including an emote, costume bundles, and multiple skins.

How to access the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring event

Access the event via the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

The steps outlined below can be followed to access the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring event inside the game:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title on your mobile device, and click on the Luck Royale icon. It will be present on the lobby screen’s left side.

Step 2: After the Luck Royales appear on the screen, select the Booyah Pass Ring. Then, choose between either of the two available spin options.

Step 3: Complete the purchase of the spins. Garena will deduct the diamonds from your accounts and make the spins.

Upon following these steps, a random item from the prize pool will be rewarded to you.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback