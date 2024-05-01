Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring (Season 17): Start date, rewards, and more

Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring is a new Luck Royale that Garena added to the game on May 1, 2024. It allows the community to get the newly commenced Season 37 pass for as low as 9 diamonds. The event could also be an incredible medium through which users can get the Booyah Pass for a comparatively lower cost.
However, with the Booyah Pass Ring only operating for one week, individuals will have to act quickly. More details about this Luck Royale are presented below.
Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring guide
After the arrival of the latest Booyah Pass Season 37, the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring was added. Gamers must make spins in the event to withdraw items from the prize pool, which includes the Booyah Pass Premium Plus and the BP Ring Token.
Each spin in the Booyah Pass Ring costs 9 diamonds, while 10+1 spins in the event will need the users to shell out 90 diamonds. The following is the exact prize pool:
- Booyah Pass Premium Plus
- 10x BP Ring Tokens
- 5x BP Ring Tokens
- 3x BP Ring Tokens
- 2x BP Ring Tokens
- 1x BP Ring Token
The BP Ring Tokens can be used in the exchange section of the event to claim the Booyah Pass Premium Plus, Booyah Pass Premium, and other available rewards.
Listed below are the specifics of the event’s exchange section:
- Booyah Pass Premium Plus: 200x BP Ring Tokens
- Booyah Pass Premium: 90x BP Ring Tokens
- 100x BP EXP: 5x BP Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x BP Ring Token
- Supply Crate: 1x BP Ring Token
- Leg Pockets: 1x BP Ring Token
- Bounty Token: 1x BP Ring Token
- Pocket Market: 1x BP Ring Token
- Bonfire: 1x BP Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid: 1x BP Ring Token
- Secret Clue: 1x BP Ring Token
With the opportunity to get the Booyah Pass for as low as 9 diamonds, it's definitely worth trying the luck inside the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring. In case the users get the pass for cheap, they can start grinding through the tiers and claim the available items, including an emote, costume bundles, and multiple skins.
How to access the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring event
The steps outlined below can be followed to access the Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring event inside the game:
Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title on your mobile device, and click on the Luck Royale icon. It will be present on the lobby screen’s left side.
Step 2: After the Luck Royales appear on the screen, select the Booyah Pass Ring. Then, choose between either of the two available spin options.
Step 3: Complete the purchase of the spins. Garena will deduct the diamonds from your accounts and make the spins.
Upon following these steps, a random item from the prize pool will be rewarded to you.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.