Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 5 for May revealed: Price, main rewards, and more (MAX version)

With the arrival of May, Garena has introduced a new Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX, and the fifth season of the pass is called Neon Drifterz. Players have until the end of May to access the pass and win a range of rewards, including a tempting gun skin. The pass has two tracks, free and paid, with the latter offering superior rewards, including most of the permanent rewards.

Players looking to get all the rewards can upgrade their passes using diamonds. However, they still have to complete missions to earn EXP or purchase these levels using diamonds to obtain all the rewards.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 5 is now underway

At the start of every month, the developers release several themed cosmetics into Free Fire MAX as part of the Booyah Pass. Season 5 commenced today, i.e., May 1, 2023, and has tons of featured items up for grabs.

Booyah Pass a diverse range of items (Image via Garena)

Some of the most important rewards in Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 5 are as follows:

Level 1: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 10: Freestyle Spins Bundle and Moonwalker Backpack

Level 20: Zesty Rollers Banner and Skate Mania Banner

Level 30: Grenade – Spins & Dips

Level 40: Tuk Tuk – Bright Stripes

Level 50: Skater Jacket and Freestyle Brakes Bundle

Level 60: Zesty Rollers Avatar and Skate Mania Avatar

Level 70: Wheels of the Future

Level 80: Zesty Rollers Loot Box

Level 100: Charge Buster – Moonwalker

Level 130: Roller Cleaver and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Choice Crate

Level 140: Zesty Roller Backpack

Level 150: Grace on Wheels emote

Level 151 and above BP S5 Deluxe Crate (Repeatable Rewards: It can be claimed for every 1 Battle Pass Level-up)

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 5 Buy or Spin

Users have two options this time around (Image via Garena)

As part of the Booyah Pass Season 5, Free Fire MAX players can either purchase the upgrade or make spins to stand a chance to receive it at a lower price. If users choose the former route, they can purchase the Premium variant for 499 diamonds or the Premium Plus for 999 diamonds.

If players spin, they have five items in the prize pool, including Cube Fragment, Diamond Royale Voucher, Pet Food, Weapon Royale Voucher, and Booyah Pass. The spin price starts at nine diamonds, with the cost gradually increasing with every subsequent spin (19, 49, 99, and 399 diamonds). Thus, users are guaranteed to get the pass for 575 diamonds or lower.

