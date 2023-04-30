New Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 5 Buy or Spin Discount event leaked

Booyah Pass offers an attractive option for Free Fire MAX players seeking to acquire in-game items without draining their account. A new leak from VIPClown_ofc, a popular data miner in the community, suggests that the new Booyah Pass Season 5 Buy or Spin Discount event may soon be available to players on the Indian server. As the name indicates, players can try their luck to get the pass at a lower cost.

The track record of the data miner for providing details of the in-game events, Booyah Pass, and other in-game content to the Free Fire MAX community ahead of the official in-game release adds even more credibility to the leaks. Thus, per the available details, Garena might have such an event for players soon. Read on for more details.

Free Fire MAX Buy or Spin Discount event for Booyah Pass leaked

VIPClown_ofc shared the in-game posters of the Booyah Pass Season 5 Buy or Spin Discount event in Hindi and English, highlighting that the upcoming event will be available to individuals on the Indian server.

The poster features images of other potential rewards users may acquire while making spins, including Cube Fragment, Pet Food, Diamond Royale Voucher, and Weapon Royale Voucher.

However, the data miner did not provide details on the number of diamonds players will have to spend to make spins or even the release date of the upcoming event. However, given that Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 5 will go live in May, the Buy or Spin Discount event could be available in the early days of the month.

Even though the data miner confirmed the event in his post, it remains a leak until Garena officially announces or adds it to the game. Thus, it is essential to take the details provided in the article with some skepticism.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Month 5 leaks

The next Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 5 leaks are already available and will be called Neon Drifterz. As per the leaks, the pass will likely offer the following items:

Charge Buster – Moonwalker

Freestyle Spins Bundle

Bubble Waters Banner and Avatar

Merry Fishy Banner and Avatar

Fish Tank Zoomer

Skater Jacket

Freestyle Brakes Bundle

Grenade – Portable Aquarium

Players will also receive various vouchers, crates, and loadout items as they collect the items mentioned above. Players will have to upgrade to the paid variant to get the most value from the pass, one of the best items to purchase with diamonds.

Ongoing Booyah Pass

Booyah Pass Season 4 ends in a few hours (Image via Garena)

The current Booyah Pass Season 4 is called Wave Watchers and will end in a few hours. Key rewards for this pass are:

P90 - Mordern Aquarium

Fishy Eyes Parachute

Mariana Grace Bundle

Fishy Loot Box

Fish Tank Zoomer

Uncharted Cyan Bundle

Goldfish Glasses

Grenade - Portable Aquarium

Paper Boat Skyboard

Thus, players must hurry to complete their missions to push their levels and obtain the aforementioned rewards.

