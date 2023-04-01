Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 4 for April revealed: Price, main rewards, and more (MAX version)

Garena introduced the Booyah Pass Season 4 in Free Fire MAX after Season 3 ended, and players now have a chance to win new rewards. The latest pass is called “Wave Watchers” and will remain active in the game until April 30, 2023.

The two main outfits available in Booyah Pass Season 4 – Marina Grace Bundle and the Uncharted Cyan Bundle – will be at Levels 10 and 50, respectively. Players can upgrade their passes to get these outfits and other exclusive rewards, including a gun skin, vehicle skin, and pet skin.

Booyah Pass Season 4 starts in Free Fire MAX

The new Booyah Pass has started in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

There is always great excitement in the Free Fire MAX community when a new Booyah Pass season is released, and Booyah Pass Season 4 is no exception. As always, two paid versions of the pass are available: Premium and Premium Plus. Players can get them for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Listed below are the key rewards available in the new Booyah Pass:

Level 1: Character Choice Crate

Level 10: Marina Grace Bundle and Fishy Eye Parachute (free)

Level 20: Merry Fishy Banner and Bubble Waters Banner (free)

Level 30: Fishy Loot Box

Level 40: Fish Tank Zoomer

Level 50: Uncharted Cyan Bundle and Goldfish Glasses (free)

Level 60: Happy Fishy Avatar, BP S4 Crate, and Bubble Waters Avatar (free)

Level 70: Grenade – Portable Aquarium

Level 80: Paper Boat Skyboard (free)

Level 90: 2x BP S4 Crate

Level 100: P90 – Modern Aquarium

Level 130: Piscine Bat

Level 140: Little Submarine Backpack

Level 150: Pet Skin: Aqua Kactus

Level 151 onwards: BP S4 Deluxe Crate

To climb up all these levels, players can complete the different Daily and Weekly Missions in the game.

Steps to purchase Booyah Pass Season 4 in Free Fire MAX

You can purchase Booyah Pass Season 4 to acquire its premium rewards (Image via Garena)

If you are interested in obtaining the premium rewards of Booyah Pass Season 4, you must spend a specific number of diamonds. Follow the steps outlined below to do so:

Step 1: Boot up the game on your device and head to the Booyah Pass section by clicking on its icon.

Step 2: After the Booyah Pass appears on the screen, tap the “Upgrade” button.

Step 3: The two paid versions will appear on the screen, along with their respective benefits. You can then select the one you want and press the button beneath it.

Once the purchase is complete, diamonds will be deducted from your in-game account. You can then climb through all the levels to get the rewards available.

