Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event: Parachute - Jean Mechalution, Random Loadout Crates, and more

Following the arrival of the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39, Garena has introduced a new event into the battle royale title. The event essentially requires users to complete tasks related to the new season in exchange for the associated special rewards. The primary item that players will be able to acquire is the Parachute - Jean Mechalution, which is an exclusive skin for the parachute.

The newly commenced event also provides the users with free loadout items that will be quite helpful as they engage in the matches. A detailed guide on how to receive the Parachute - Jean Mechalution from the new Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event is provided below.

Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event guide

The event only runs for one week (Image via Garena)

The new BR Season 39 event was added to Free Fire on May 1, 2024, and operates for one week. It will draw to an end on May 7, 2024, before which players must complete the tasks set by the developers.

The requirements to achieve aren’t extremely difficult, and individuals should play a given number of matches in the game. Listed below are the exact specifics that must be accomplished:

Play 6 BR Ranked matches (Season 39): Get free 1x Random Loadout Crate

Play 12 BR Ranked matches (Season 39): Get free 5x Random Loadout Crate

Play 18 BR Ranked matches (Season 39): Get free Parachute - Jean Mechalution

If players engage in an average of five matches per day, it will take them four days to complete the event. It wouldn’t surely take more than a week to get these done, and users must accomplish them as soon as possible to get the available rewards.

With skins like Parachute - Jean Mechalution already costing a fair number of diamonds in the in-game store, gamers should not miss out on the amazing opportunity provided through the new Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event.

To make playing the matches easier, players can pair up with their friends. This will help them get through the games with a bit of fun, making their experience of completing the requirements feel better.

How to claim the Parachute - Jean Mechalution

You may reach the event by following these steps (Image via Garena)

After you're done playing 18 BR Ranked matches, follow the steps outlined below to claim the Parachute - Jean Mechalution via the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event:

Step 1: Open the game, and tap on the Events icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Tap on the Activities tab, and select the “New BR Season” event.

Step 3: The rewards will be displayed on the screen. Click on Claim adjacent to them and the items will get redeemed.

You can later equip the Parachute - Jean Mechalution by going to the Vault section of the game.

