Free Fire Call Back Event: How to participate, free rewards, and more revealed

Free Fire developers have arrived with a new exciting event called Call Back Friends, offering players many free prizes including a huge number of diamonds. Call Back Friends is an occasional event wherein players have to call their friends to play the shooter title. However, the said friends should have been inactive for a notable period.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Hence, players from the nation are encouraged to play its MAX version instead.

Gamers can win 19,999 diamonds through the new Free Fire event

Still, some days are left for this event to end (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire Call Back Friends event rolled out on July 22 and will carry on until August 1. During this timeframe, users can win 19,999 diamonds and other rewards such as Diamond Vouchers by inviting their inactive friends. The rewards increase with the number of accepted invitations.

The total prizes are as follows:

Call Back 1 Friend - Claim 1x Battle In Style (BIS) Crate, 1x Diamond Voucher (Expiry Date: August 31, 2022)

Call Back 3 Friend - Claim 3x BIS Crate, 2x Diamond Voucher (Expiry Date: August 31, 2022)

Call Back 5 Friend - Claim 5x BIS Crate, 3x Diamond Voucher (Expiry Date: August 31, 2022)

Call Back 7 Friend - Claim 7x BIS Crate, 5x Diamond Voucher (Expiry Date: August 31, 2022)

Gamers can win one of the following items by opening a Battle In Style Crate:

19,999x diamonds

5x Yellow Block

4x Yellow Block

3x Yellow Block

2x Yellow Block

1x Yellow Block

Users should remember that the chances of getting the grand (epic) prize, i.e. 19,999 diamonds, is only 1%. They are likely to get the Yellow Block in the majority of crates.

Diamond Vouchers can be used to make a spin in Diamond Royale and grab exclusive costume bundles.

How to invite friends in latest Call Back Friends event

Free Fire gamers can go through these simple steps to claim the mentioned rewards, notably the 19,999 diamonds from the Call Back Friends event:

Step 1: Open the shooter title on their devices and go to the Event section by clicking on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Select the Battle In Style tab and subsequently tap on the Friend Call Back option from the menu on the left.

Step 3: The 'Call Back' button is situated on the right. Click on any of them to proceed.

Step 4: A list of inactive players (in-game friends) will pop up. Click on the 'Invite' button to see the available share options. Choose the preferred one and send the direct invitation link. The invitation will also contain an Inviter ID.

Step 5: The invited players will have to click on the link and log in to the BR title. While logging in, they can enter an Inviter ID to successfully conclude the invitation process.

Users should note that their invitation will only be valid if the invited gamers use the specific Inviter ID.

The BIS Crates can be opened by visiting the Vault section (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Once invited successfully, return to the Friend Call Back section and claim the unlocked prizes.

The prizes will be sent to the in-game vault and users can open the crate to stand a chance of winning 19,999 diamonds.

Note: This event has already ended on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 27 July. This article is for the Bangladesh server.

