How to get up to 19,999 diamonds and vouchers in Free Fire Friends Callback event

Free Fire has come up with a Call Back Event once again, where players will have to call back their friends who have not played the battle royale game in a while. By doing so, mobile gamers can stand a chance to win exciting rewards.

The latest Call Back event commenced on 23 July, and users can win Diamond Royale Vouchers and Battle In Style Crates. The latter might contain 19,999 diamonds or Yellow Block tokens.

Free Fire: Details regarding recent Call Back event

Free Fire gamers are guaranteed to win Diamond Royale Vouchers if they are successfully able to call back friends (Image via Garena)

Players have two more days to call back their friends as the event concludes on 27 July in the battle royale game. Here are the number of friends they need to call back to win exciting prizes:

Call back one friend – Get 1x Battle in Style Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Call back three friends – Get 3x Battle in Style Crate and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Call back five friends – Get 5x Battle in Style Crate and 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Call back seven friends – Get 7x Battle in Style Crate and 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Rewards that users can claim by exchanging tokens (Image via Garena)

The Yellow Block tokens that mobile gamers can win in the Battle In Style Crate can be used in the ongoing Exchange Store, where they can win rewards. Here are the prizes that the store offers, along with their worth:

Great Conductor – 60 Yellow Block tokens

Pet Skin: Digital Tig – 25 Yellow Block tokens

Digital Play Banner – 15 Yellow Block tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher – 15 Yellow Block tokens (expires on 31 August 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher – 15 Yellow Block tokens (expires on 31 August 2022)

Digital Core – 10 Yellow Block tokens

Pet Food – 5 Yellow Block tokens

Armor Crate – 5 Yellow Block tokens

Supply Crate – 5 Yellow Block tokens

How to call back friends via latest event?

Players have to visit the Vault section to claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users need to open Free Fire and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to head to the Battle In Style tab and tap the Call Back Friends! event.

Step 3: Mobile gamers must tap the Call Back button on their screens.

Step 4: Finally, they should share an invite link with their friends.

Note: The chances of winning 19,999 diamonds are slim, as its drop rate is only 1%. Readers are more likely to win Yellow Block tokens.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian players are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

