How to download Free Fire OB35 update on Android and iOS (MAX version)

The OB35 Free Fire update was rolled out today, 20 July 2022. Players will finally be able to head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the update based on the device that they own.

From a new futuristic map to character adjustments, mobile gamers can enjoy quite a few exciting features that the battle royale game's latest update will offer. Currently, the maintenance time is live for the Indian servers, so players will only be able to enjoy the features when the time is up.

Steps to download the Free Fire OB35 update

The OB35 update is already available and was released around two hours ago. The maintenance time commenced at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and will conclude at around 5:10 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Here are the steps that mobile gamers will have to follow in order to download the update of the battle royale game:

Android

The title's Android page

Players must open the Google Play Store page of Free Fire MAX and tap on the Update button. They can tap here to be redirected to the said page.

Note: Since the update size is 480 MB, mobile gamers are recommended to have around 600 MB of space to accommodate the OB35 update.

iOS

The battle royale game's iOS page

Mobile gamers will have to open the Apple App Store and then open their profile section. A list showing the applications with pending updates will appear from which players will have to choose Free Fire MAX.

Features of the OB35 update

The futuristic map that will be introduced via the OB35 update

Here are some of the features that players can expect from the OB35 update:

Miguel, Nikita, Joseph, Andrew, Antonio, and Hayato are six characters whose abilities are getting updated.

G36, M24, M1887, FAMAS-III, SCAR, M14-III, and UMP are seven weapons that are being balanced, along with the introduction of a new weapon, Bizon, in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode.

Garena will also introduce a futuristic map with Magic Portals and Anti-Gravity Zones.

The new Clash Squad mode Season 14 will commence at 2:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). The Golden AC180 is this season's reward, depending on the rank of the players.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

