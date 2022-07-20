Free Fire MAX OB35 update: Maintenance end time and update release time for India

On 27 August 2022, Free Fire MAX will be celebrating its fifth anniversary, and players are eagerly looking forward to the occasion. However, mobile gamers have more reason to rejoice today (20 July 2022), as the OB35 update is all set to roll out in a few minutes. The new update introduces a new map, weapon balances, character adjustments, and more.

Before the release of every major update, the server gets taken down for maintenance. The details about this maintenance period are given below.

Maintenance time for the Free Fire MAX OB35 update

The maintenance period of Free Fire MAX has been revealed (Image via Garena)

The servers are taken down for maintenance before major updates in order to make them compatible with the new features that are going to be rolled out. During this period, mobile gamers will not be able to participate in Free Fire MAX matches.

As per the official notice published by the battle royale game, the maintenance time for the OB35 update has already commenced. The exact time is mentioned below:

Start time: 9.30 am IST (GMT +5.30)

End time: 5.10 pm IST (GMT +5:.0)

For a period of seven hours and forty minutes, players won't be able to enjoy the battle royale game. However, they can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get the game updated to the latest version.

The update is expected to be released around 10.00 am IST (GMT +5.30). If the OB35 update is installed on their Android or iOS device, players can start enjoying the new features soon after the maintenance time draws to an end.

Features of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update

The futuristic map that will be introduced via the OB35 update (Image via Garena)

The features of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update are given below in brief:

The skills of Miguel, Nikita, Joseph, Andrew, Antonio, and Hayato are getting updated.

Weapons like G36, M24, M1887, FAMAS-III, SCAR, M14-III, and UMP will be balanced

A new weapon called Bizon will be available in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode.

A futuristic map will be introduced that will have Magic Portals and Anti-Gravity Zones.

A new Spin Selector and a Smart Throw System will help smoothen the gaming experience for players.

The new Clash Squad mode Season 14 will commence at 2.30 pm IST (GMT +5.30), and The Golden AC180 is this season's reward.

