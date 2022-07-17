Free Fire MAX OB35 update: Maintenance schedule, new CS season, and free rewards

The release of the OB35 update for Free Fire MAX is drawing near, and the community’s wait will end in a few days. The recently concluded Advance Server provided gamers with a detailed outline of all the changes the developers will introduce in the new patch.

Moreover, as the fifth anniversary of the release of the battle royale title approaches soon, player excitement has reached new heights. Garena has already announced a collaboration with Justin Bieber for the celebrations, and they will also add a character based on the famous personality.

Aside from that, other events and content will be released shortly following the update. Read on for more information about the Free Fire MAX OB35 release.

Details of Free Fire MAX OB35 update

Maintenance schedule and release time of OB35 update

July 20 is the release date of the OB35 update (Image via Garena)

According to the announcement in Free Fire MAX, the OB35 update will be released on July 20. On the day of its release, the game’s servers will be taken down by developers for maintenance, enabling a smooth transition to the new version.

For the Indian server, this particular maintenance break commences in the morning and lasts for over eight hours. The following are the projected maintenance times based on previous patches:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

The updated version will then be published a few hours into the maintenance break, with an estimated release time of roughly 11:30 am IST. Upon its release, gamers must install it through their respective app stores. They will, however, be unable to play the game until the downtime has lapsed.

New CS season

Players will be rewarded Golden AC80 after they reach Gold III (Image via Garena)

After the new patch is released within Free Fire MAX, a new Clash Squad Season will soon become available to users. Once it commences, gamers will have to start climbing the tiers again to receive the different rewards established by the developers.

As mentioned in the “Kelly Show S03 E03,” the game will provide participants with “The Golden AC80” upon reaching the Gold III rank in the game mode.

Free rewards

Here are the different rewards (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX, a preview of the Update & Login event has been added to the event section. As stated in the same, players who sign in between July 20 and July 23, 2022, will be eligible for several rewards after installing the update. These items are as follows:

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Pet Food

150x Universal Fragments

Players should not miss out on this opportunity to receive the free rewards and collect them as soon as they get the new version of Free Fire MAX on their devices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far