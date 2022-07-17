How to generate stylish Free Fire MAX guild names for Indian server

Guilds have become one of Free Fire MAX’s most fun and engaging aspects. Users may create their guilds or join an existing one to enjoy and interact with other new players. They can further win exciting rewards as part of the login rewards, tournaments, and token exchange.

The majority of individuals on the Indian server wish to be a part of a guild that is distinctive and appears unique. Consequently, gamers commonly search for ways to generate stylish Free Fire MAX guild names to make their guilds stand out from the rest.

Read through to find a detailed guide on the process of generating such stylish guild names.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to generate stylish guild names for Indian servers

FancyTextGuru is one of the websites that players can utilize (Image via FancyTextGuru)

In general, mobile device keyboards lack multiple fonts and stylish symbols. As a result, users will need to use different name generators accessible on the internet to produce stylish text.

Multiple websites provide gamers with such services, with fancytexttool.com, fancyetextguru.com, and lingojam.com emerging as popular options. The following are the steps to utilize such websites:

Step 1: Gamers can commence the procedure by opening a web browser and searching for any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Once the respective website loads up on their screen, they may enter the desired name into the text field.

Step 3: Individuals will find numerous outputs on their screens. The best one can be selected and utilized in changing the guild’s name in Free Fire MAX.

The outputs received from the website may further be altered and personalized by players to have a further customized name.

Name suggestions

The following is a list of a few guild name suggestions that gamers may employ within Free Fire MAX:

1) - UnDEAD -

2) ꧁ΛŁþнΛs꧂

3) ◤ƈʏɮ0ʀɢs◢

4) 乂gнσѕтѕ乂

5) ☬ᎠᎪmᎪᎶᎬ☬

6) •VICTORS•

7) 亗ŞØỮŁŞ亗

8) .✿.ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ.✿.

9) 乂Wolvesツ☂️

10) ★FEAR★

11) ༆TEAM࿐GOD

13) ༒ᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰ༒

14) <ԵՐՄԵɧ>

15) ×ʀɨʄʟ3ʀֆ×

16) ༺NoMercy༻

17) ۝α††αςκ۝

18)〲BOYS࿐

19) メᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒメ

20) ⚡RÓYALS⚡

21) ｟THE｠｟ARMY｠

22) ༄BOMB࿐⁷¹

23) 々hᎬᏒ0ᎥᏟ彡

24) ◤★NOOBS★◢

25) ༒L.0.L༒

26) 乂Ꭷᴜᴛʟᴀᴡ乂

27) GREEN々KᎾᏴᎡᎪ

28) ༆H0P3༻

29) 々2EZ々

30) ◥Ӄɳɪʛɧʈ◤

Steps to change the name of a guild in Free Fire MAX

The method for changing a guild’s name is relatively simple. The user must be a guild leader or officer and spend 500 diamonds. The exact steps to take are outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers will have to boot up Garena Free Fire MAX on their devices and then click on the ‘Guild’ icon on the right side of their screen.

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the following icon:

Gamers then need to click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, and they must tap on the option next to their existing guild name.

Step 4: The new name can finally be entered, and individuals can click on the ‘500 diamonds’ icon to complete the name change.

They must be cautious while entering the new name of the guild and must not make any errors. If they end up making typos, they will have to spend 500 diamonds again to change their guild’s names in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far