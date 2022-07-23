How to get free pet skin, emote, and vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX developers have come up with an Exchange Store event as part of its 'Battle In Style' celebration. Similar to other Exchange Store events, players will be given a list of rewards that they can claim by collecting tokens in the game.

The Exchange Store in Free Fire MAX was unveiled on July 22, 2022 and will conclude on August 2, 2022. This article will cover the details pertaining to the event.

Free Fire MAX: How to claim rewards via the Exchange Store event

Two methods via which players can collect Yellow Block tokens (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, mobile gamers will have to collect tokens to win rewards. Currently, there are two major ways via which players can collect the Yellow Block tokens in the game and they are as follows:

1. Aftermatch Drop

Players can get two Yellow Block tokens after every Battle Royale or Clash Squad match. They can also get one after every Lone Wolf match.

The daily token limit is restricted to 10 from July 22 to 29, 2022. However, from July 30 to August 1, 2022, players can claim unlimited tokens per day based on the number of matches they play.

2. Daily Missions

Free Fire MAX players also have the option to complete Daily Missions and claim three Yellow Block tokens a day. If they are able to unlock milestones, they stand a chance of winning eight tokens.

Here are the rewards and the respective number of tokens necessary to claim them:

Great Conductor – 60 Yellow Block tokens

Pet Skin: Digital Tig – 25 Yellow Block tokens

Digital Play Banner – 15 Yellow Block tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher – 15 Yellow Block tokens (expires on 31 August 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher – 15 Yellow Block tokens (expires on 31 August 2022)

Digital Core – 10 Yellow Block tokens

Pet Food – 5 Yellow Block tokens

Armor Crate – 5 Yellow Block tokens

Supply Crate – 5 Yellow Block tokens

Steps to claim the rewards in Free Fire MAX

Rewards that mobile gamers can claim by exchanging tokens (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players will have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: Players will have to head over to the 'Battle In Style' tab and tap on the Exchange Store option.

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on the 'Claim' button next to the reward they want to redeem.

Note: Players must have sufficient Yellow Block tokens to claim the prizes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far