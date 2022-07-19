Free Fire MAX Samurai top-up event: How to get free Katana skin and character this week

When it comes to topping up diamonds, Free Fire MAX always encourages its players to do so via Top Up events. Top up refers to purchasing an in-game currency called diamonds using real money.

The latest top up event just commenced in the battle royale game and for the first time in a long time, Free Fire MAX is offering a brand new character. Players need to top up a specific number of diamonds to own the character with a special ability called Swordsman’s Wrath.

Free Fire MAX: Samurai Top Up event

Katana – Tranquil Torrent can be acquired by purchasing 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Players have six more days to acquire the rewards from the event, concluding on 25 July 2022. The rewards are given as follows:

Katana – Tranquil Torrent

Kenta’s Inked Samurai Deluxe Bundle

Kenta’s Inked Samurai Deluxe Bundle can be acquired by purchasing 300 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers can own the Katana skin by topping up 100 diamonds and the bundle by purchasing only 300 diamonds. Kenta’s Inked Samurai Deluxe Bundle consists of the following:

Character – Kenta

Kenta’s Outfit

900 Universal Fragments

Kenta character in Free Fire MAX

Kenta's Swordsman's Wrath ability is active (Image via Garena)

Kenta is a dynamic character with a cooldown time of 120 seconds at the first level and 70 seconds at the final level. He can form a frontal shield with a width of 5 meters that can block weapon damage by 65%. The ability lasts for 5 seconds throughout all levels.

How to acquire the rewards via the Samurai Top Up event?

Individuals can purchase 310 diamonds to claim both the rewards mentioned above (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They must head to the Events tab and tap the Samurai Top Up option.

Step 3: Users must choose rewards and tap the Top Up button beside them.

Step 4: They will be redirected to the diamond top up page, where they will have to choose from the following options:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: Finally, they will have to make the necessary payments.

