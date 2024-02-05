Free Fire Chaos Ring event: Get Inner Devil Bundle and more rewards

Free Fire Chaos Ring is the new Luck Royale that Garena has added to the game, leading to the arrival of several themed cosmetic items. Among the major attractions is the Inner Devil Bundle, which is an incredible outfit that you can get for the male characters. Besides that, you also have the opportunity to receive a Bizon gun skin, a backpack skin, and other rewards.

The event will last a few weeks, and it will take diamonds to make the spins and draw the items. Without the certainty of a particular reward, you might have to spend a couple thousand diamonds to get the desired item.

Go through the section below to find all the specifics about the Free Fire Chaos Ring event.

Free Fire Chaos Ring event guide

The event has commenced recently (Image via Garena)

The free Fire Chaos Ring event commenced on February 4, 2024, and will be available to everyone for 15 days. Making one spin inside the event will cost you 20 diamonds, which could be worth trying. In the meantime, a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds.

Upon making a spin, an exclusive reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

These are the items available as part of the event:

Inner Devil Bundle

Bizon – Inner Nightmare

Backpack – Inner Devil

Dagger – Inner Whisper

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

You may employ the tokens to receive the desired items (Image via Garena)

The Universal Ring Tokens can be employed in the exchange section of the event to get the preferred reward.

The specifics about the same are as follows:

Inner Devil Bundle: 300x Universal Ring Tokens

Bizon – Inner Nightmare: 250x Universal Ring Tokens

Backpack – Inner Devil: 60x Universal Ring Tokens

Dagger – Inner Whisper: 30x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Skyline Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

You may also save the Universal Ring Tokens for other upcoming Ring-based events.

How to access the Free Fire Chaos Ring event

Check the steps below to access the Free Fire Chaos Ring event:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and go to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select the Chaos Ring from the list of available events.

Step 3: Spend the diamonds and make the spins. The rewards will be withdrawn from the prize pool.

If you don’t have a lot of diamonds, wait for other events like Mystery Shop, where you get a better value.

