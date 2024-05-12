Free Fire Chicky Royale event: XM8 - Screaming Chicky, Loot Box - Screaming Chicky, and more

Free Fire Chicky Royale is a themed Luck Royale that was added to the game on May 12, 2024. It offers the players chicken-themed rewards, with the primary attractions being XM8 - Screaming Chicky, Loot Box - Screaming Chicky, and Grenade – Screaming Chicky. In addition to these items, the event further offers the community an opportunity to receive other cosmetic items.

The Luck Royale will remain active in the game for two weeks, and individuals will have sufficient time to decide whether or not they want to get the rewards. If they are interested in the items, they will have to spend diamonds on making the spins.

The section below provides all the available details about the Free Fire Chicky Royale.

Free Fire Chicky Royale event guide

Chicky Royale will be available for a period of two weeks (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Chicky Royale is the latest event that Garena has introduced into the battle royale title. It offers a set of interesting cosmetics that will allow the players to enhance their visual experience. Each spin is priced at the mark of 15 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins will cost 150 diamonds.

Upon making the spins, an item from the following prize pool will be withdrawn:

Grand Prize

XM8 - Screaming Chicky

Loot Box - Screaming Chicky

Grenade – Screaming Chicky

Other Prize

Programmers’ Favorite (Yellow)

Azure Dreams (Top)

Bookie (Pants)

Azure Dreams (Bottom)

Sports Shoes (White)

The Innocent Look

Pan – King Cobra

Juicy Apple (Grenade skin)

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80)

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

The developers have also specified that getting a grand prize is guaranteed within 50 spins. Moreover, the grand prizes won’t be repeated, so users can get all the grand prizes in 150 spins. This makes it even more worth spending the diamonds on the Free Fire Chicky Royale.

Nevertheless, only the XM8 skin is a reward worth getting, and the other items aren’t that useful inside the game. As a result, players can carefully evaluate whether or not they want to spend diamonds for this Free Fire event.

How to access the Free Fire Chicky Royale event

Follow these steps to access the Chicky Royale event (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps you can follow to access the Free Fire Chicky Royale event:

Step 1: Go to the Luck Royale section of the game and select Chicky Royale.

Step 2: Choose between the two spin options and confirm the payment.

Step 3: Upon completing the purchase, the spins will be made, and special rewards from the Free Fire prize pool will be handed over.

Once you get the XM8 skin, you can equip it from the Weapons section.

