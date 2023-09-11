Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 start date, leaks, and more

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 is next in line and will be available in-game in the coming weeks. The game has two separate rank seasons that run concurrently, each being available for roughly two months before concluding. With the curtains falling on Clash Squad Ranked Season 20, the ranks are soft reset, and players are assigned a new rank based on their performance in the existing season.

The arrival of the new Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 also brings an entire set of rewards tempting enough for players to push for higher ranks. The following section takes you through all the details of the event.

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 start date

The Clash Squad Ranked Season will be concluding on October 1 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 will start on October 1, 2023, at 10 am UTC +0/ 2:30 pm IST/ 5:30 pm SGT. In between the time frame of the conclusion of the existing season and the start of the next one, the ranked queue will be stopped. All you can do is wait for the Season 21 to commence.

Due to the reset of rankings following the launch of Clash Squad Ranked Season 21, players will again have to work through the game's many tiers to reach the highest levels.

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 leaks

Plenty of leaks have emerged regarding the upcoming Clash Squad Season 21. Accordingly, you will get the following items after climbing the ranks:

CS-Ranked Season S21 Grandmaster emote CS-Ranked Season S21 Heroic jacket The Golden MAG-7 (Increased movement speed and accuracy; reduced accuracy) CS-Ranked S21 Silver Banner CS-Ranked S21 Gold Banner CS-Ranked S21 Platinum Banner CS-Ranked S21 Diamond Banner CS-Ranked S21 Heroic Banner CS-Ranked S21 Master Banner CS-Ranked S21 Heroic Avatar CS-Ranked S21 Master Avatar

You can watch the video above to glimpse these in-game exclusive items. It is essential to note that these are merely leaks, so they should be taken with a grain of salt, as the same assortment of rewards may not be available in Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21.

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21 rank push tips

With the start of the new Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 21, players will look to put themselves on the leaderboard. This is certainly not an easy task, and as a result, you can follow these tips to simplify the process:

Pick the perfect character and set up their combination based on playstyle.

Begin rank push early with the start of the season.

Queue up together with your friend and avoid solo queue.

Do not skip out on pets.

Master using shotguns and SMGs.

Carefully make the purchases during the rounds.

Actively communication to ensure better coordination.

These tips will not propel you to Heroic or Master but make it easier to reach the desired target.

