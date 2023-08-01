How to rank up faster in Free Fire (2023)

Battle Royale titles such as Free Fire enable you to push your tier and get into more intense battles. As you climb up and achieve more prestigious titles such as Diamond and Heroic, you face players heavily skilled with battle tactics and playstyle. Reaching such ranks also gifts you exciting rewards, adding more luxury to your character’s appearance.

However, rank pushing requires back-breaking efforts and patience. When you reach a highly esteemed rank such as Diamond or Heroic, a single early elimination in the match can immensely reduce your rank; all your previous rank-ups can be fruitless. Holding your title demands consistent upgradation of the gameplay due to the intense competition on the battlefield.

Those who wish to rank up must focus on enhancing their skills first, which will automatically get their rank pushed. However, following some tips and tricks will give you an upper hand, paving your way to Grandmaster in Free Fire.

Tips and tricks to rank up in Free Fire

Understand your playstyle

Ranking up in Free Fire requires excellent team coordination. If you like solo matches, then your skill sets decide the likelihood of your victory. Moreover, understanding your playstyle also becomes essential while rank-pushing. It will help determine a better approach to dealing with the enemy and the weapons to opt for.

Early match gameplay

Your early match performance leaves a huge impact on your remaining game in Free Fire; it also often decides the end result. Here, your perfect landing plays a crucial role, as it decides the quality of loot and your location amidst your foes. If you are a passive player, you should avoid getting into early fights as they consist of most third-party attacks. You should change your location constantly while in combat to avoid being third-partied.

Moreover, landing in the middle of your chosen location leaves you surrounded by enemies. Land at the corners to avoid getting sandwiched.

Keep your eye on the circle

While in hasty combat, you should take heed of the shrinking circle. Players often fail to do this and find themselves running for a vehicle to cover the long distance. However, you should avoid getting into the middle of the zone, as it will encircle you with enemies. Instead, you can run along the circle and reach the end zone by taking covers. It will help avoid being at the center and locating your foes on the battlefield.

The last zone is the most crucial moment in Free Fire. Here, even your tiny decisions can lead you to Booyah or the lobby. If you are a rank pusher, you can wait for your enemies to fight and eliminate each other. This will effortlessly boost your chances of victory. You can also try to steal their kills by shooting the players they have knocked down.

Add more skills to your gameplay

Incorporating a more skillful playstyle into your gameplay is the most crucial aspect of rank pushing in Free Fire. The countless choices made from the given features of the game, such as character combinations, weapon combinations, HUD, and better utilization of loot, ultimately form your gameplay, which helps in rank pushing. Shifting to a three-finger setup also enhances your gameplay in all aspects.

It gives you swift movement speed and better accuracy and boosts your confidence, which is essential in Battle Royales.