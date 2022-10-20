Free Fire colorful signature: Codes and detailed guide

Free Fire’s Profile section received a significant overhaul in the OB26 update, which was released in early 2021. It introduced a brand-new feature known as the signature, which has been one of the most talked out components associated with the Profile section for some time now.

Some popular content creators and players have started a trend involving colorful and attractive signatures, which have quickly become popular in the community. This can be accomplished with the use of Hex color codes. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to getting vibrant signatures in the title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Detailed guide to getting colorful signatures in Free Fire

A signature is essentially a piece of text displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen when visiting a particular profile and allows individuals to express themselves. Furthermore, it provides more customization than any other element on the profile and can include colors, symbols, and more.

Getting a colorful signature in Free Fire is not at all difficult and only requires you to place the Hex color codes in square brackets before entering the text.

For instance, to change the text color to red, you may follow the following syntax: [FF0000] required text. Here FF0000 is the Hex color code for red. Furthermore, you may utilize multiple colors by accurately placing the correct code before entering the text.

You may follow the steps given below to get a colorful signature in Free Fire:

Step 1: Access the profile section within the battle royale title by clicking on the banner.

Enter the required text (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the existing signature in the bottom right corner. Alternatively, you can click on the gear icon and then the Edit option on the signature text box.

Step 3: Enter the required text preceded by the color code. The list of codes can be found later in the article.

After making the changes, click on the "OK" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the OK button to save the changes.

It is important to know that only color codes and text will be visible to you when accessing your profile. However, the colored output will be displayed to all the other visiting users.

The changes will be visible to other users but not yourself (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Finally, you may ensure that the output is perfect by viewing your profile through another account.

Unlike guild names or nicknames, changing signatures does not cost any diamonds. As a result, you may change this signature any number of times.

Hex color codes

Below is a list of a few color codes (Image via Garena)

Here are some Hex color codes:

Blue – [0000FF]

Green – [008000]

Red – [FF0000]

Yellow – [FFFF00]

Black – [000000]

Pink – [FFC0CB]

White – [FFFFFF]

Cyan – [00FFFF]

Orange – [FFA500]

Lime – [00FF00]

Grey – [808080]

These Hex color codes can also be found on the internet.

