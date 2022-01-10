×
Free Fire Daily Login event: Get legendary gun boxes and vouchers for free

Multiple legendary gun crates are up for grabs in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 10, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Recently, there have been numerous leaks concerning the New Year Party event calendar in Free Fire and festivities beginning on 10 January 2022. Much to the fans' satisfaction, these predictions have come true. Moreover, the game is again loaded with multiple events that provide exciting prizes to users just by completing simple objectives.

Login events are the easiest to participate in, even for the most inexperienced players, because they do not involve any complex tasks. Players must log in every day to receive the corresponding prizes. A new Login Daily for Rewards event has been added to the game, providing multiple legendary loot crates and vouchers as rewards.

New login event in Free Fire provides multiple rewards

New Year Party events are underway in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
A new login event has been added to Free Fire, and the rewards are currently accessible starting from 10 January 2022. Gamers must sign in for seven days until 19 January 2022 to obtain many rewards, including several loot boxes and vouchers that would typically require hundreds of diamonds.

The list of rewards available for the cumulative login event is listed below:

  • Login 1 day to obtain 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date – 28 February 2022)
  • Login 2 days to obtain 2x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
  • Login 3 days to obtain 2x MAG-7 – Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
  • Login 4 days to obtain 500x Universal Fragment
  • Login 5 days to obtain 2x Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate
  • Login 6 days to obtain 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
  • Login 7 days to obtain 2x Incubator Voucher (Expiry Date – 28 February 2022)

Steps to get the rewards

Players can acquire the rewards by following these steps:

Select Login for Free Reward (Image via Garena)
Step 1: Users should open the New Year Party tab under events in Free Fire.

Players must hit the claim button (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Next, players must tap on the Login for Free Rewards tab and press the claim button beside the item to acquire it.

Gamers should not waste this opportunity since they can just log in and claim the rewards without much effort.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
