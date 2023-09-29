Free Fire
Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale guide: Get free Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall skin and Haganezuka mask

By Aniket Thakkar
Modified Sep 29, 2023 22:18 IST
Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale (Image via Garena)

Free Fire and Demon Slayer have teamed up, and as part of this unique partnership, Garena has already filled its game with multiple events that offer limited-edition items and collectibles. These rewards can acquired for free, or one could spend Diamonds to get them. Among the crossover content, the Demon Slayer Royale event has garnered significant attention from fans for its incredible rewards.

You can use Gold to try and obtain them. The fact that this in-game currency is easily available enables a broader audience to participate in Demon Slayer Royale and win prizes. The sections below offer more details about this event's rewards as well as how to claim them.

New Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale begins

Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale is the newest Luck Royale in this title. It went live on September 29, 2023, and you will have until October 12, 2023, to get spins in it. During these two weeks, you can spend 1,000 Gold for a single spin, as the second alternative of 10+1 spins costs 10,000 Gold.

Prize Pool of Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale (Image via Garena)

Upon completing a spin, you will receive rewards from the prize pool, including the themed cosmetics. These are what Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale offers:

  1. Gloo Wall - Tanjiro Style
  2. Haganezuka Mask
  3. Pan - Giyu Style
  4. Jeep - Zenitsu Style
  5. Funflair Hare (Bottom)
  6. Funfair Hare (Bottom)
  7. Funflair Hare (Top)
  8. Funfair Hare (Top)
  9. Jeep - Stormbringer
  10. Monster Truck - Sabertooth
  11. Motorbike - K.O. Night
  12. Pickup Truck - Flame Draco
  13. Full Stealth Backpack
  14. The Baby Clown
  15. The Wasteland Backpack
  16. Earth Elemental
  17. Fateful Wrath Loot Box
  18. Box of Balance
  19. Tin Can Loot Box
  20. Beach Crate
  21. Yellow Strike
  22. Disease
  23. Planet Destroyer
  24. Wasteland Skyboard
  25. Egghunt Paradise parachute
  26. Sunshine Coconut parachute
  27. Rapper Underworld parachute
  28. Melody Blast parachute
  29. The Brick Warrior avatar
  30. Sound of Music avatar
  31. Ruby Wolverine avatar
  32. Battle Viking avatar
  33. Brick Warrior banner
  34. Perfect Tempo banner
  35. Full Metal Wolverine banner
  36. Viking’s War banner
  37. Pop Host (Facepaint) 3d
  38. Pop Host (Head) 3d
  39. Pop Host (Mask) 3d
  40. Pop Host (Shoes) 3d
  41. Pop Host (Bottom) 3d
  42. Pop Host (Top) 3d
  43. Pumpkin Warrior (Head) 3d
  44. Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) 3d
  45. Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) 3d
  46. Pumpkin Warrior (Top) 3d
  47. Cunning Witch (Head) 3d
  48. Cunning Witch (Shoes) 3d
  49. Cunning Witch (Bottom) 3d
  50. Cunning Witch (Top) 3d
  51. Armor Crate
  52. Leg Pockets
  53. Scan
  54. Secret Clue

Your chances of getting the rarer prizes will increase with each draw.

How to get Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall skin and Haganezuka mask from Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale?

Here are the steps to get the Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale:

  • Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section by clicking the corresponding option from the menu on the left.
  • Step 2: From the list of events, select Demon Slayer Royale.
  • Step 3: Make spins by spending Gold until you receive it.

How much Gold do you need to get Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire?

youtube-cover

You can secure the Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall from the Demon Slayer Royale in 100 spins. As a result, you only have to spend 91,000 Gold, at most, to get the skin. This number accounts for making 10+1 spins nine times before making the last single spin.

How to get free Gold from the Free Fire 2 Games 1 Spin event

You can get free Gold from the new event (Image via Garena)

To facilitate your making spins, Garena has added a 2 Games 1 Spin event. Through it, you can earn sufficient Gold to make one spin every two matches. Here are this event's rewards and how to get them:

  • Play 1 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 2 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 3 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 4 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 5 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 6 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 7 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 8 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 9 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold
  • Play 10 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Thus, only playing a total of 10 matches will get you 5,000 Gold, which essentially allows you to make five spins in the Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

