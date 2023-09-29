Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale guide: Get free Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall skin and Haganezuka mask

Free Fire and Demon Slayer have teamed up, and as part of this unique partnership, Garena has already filled its game with multiple events that offer limited-edition items and collectibles. These rewards can acquired for free, or one could spend Diamonds to get them. Among the crossover content, the Demon Slayer Royale event has garnered significant attention from fans for its incredible rewards.

You can use Gold to try and obtain them. The fact that this in-game currency is easily available enables a broader audience to participate in Demon Slayer Royale and win prizes. The sections below offer more details about this event's rewards as well as how to claim them.

New Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale begins

Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale is the newest Luck Royale in this title. It went live on September 29, 2023, and you will have until October 12, 2023, to get spins in it. During these two weeks, you can spend 1,000 Gold for a single spin, as the second alternative of 10+1 spins costs 10,000 Gold.

Prize Pool of Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale (Image via Garena)

Upon completing a spin, you will receive rewards from the prize pool, including the themed cosmetics. These are what Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale offers:

Gloo Wall - Tanjiro Style Haganezuka Mask Pan - Giyu Style Jeep - Zenitsu Style Funflair Hare (Bottom) Funfair Hare (Bottom) Funflair Hare (Top) Funfair Hare (Top) Jeep - Stormbringer Monster Truck - Sabertooth Motorbike - K.O. Night Pickup Truck - Flame Draco Full Stealth Backpack The Baby Clown The Wasteland Backpack Earth Elemental Fateful Wrath Loot Box Box of Balance Tin Can Loot Box Beach Crate Yellow Strike Disease Planet Destroyer Wasteland Skyboard Egghunt Paradise parachute Sunshine Coconut parachute Rapper Underworld parachute Melody Blast parachute The Brick Warrior avatar Sound of Music avatar Ruby Wolverine avatar Battle Viking avatar Brick Warrior banner Perfect Tempo banner Full Metal Wolverine banner Viking’s War banner Pop Host (Facepaint) 3d Pop Host (Head) 3d Pop Host (Mask) 3d Pop Host (Shoes) 3d Pop Host (Bottom) 3d Pop Host (Top) 3d Pumpkin Warrior (Head) 3d Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) 3d Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) 3d Pumpkin Warrior (Top) 3d Cunning Witch (Head) 3d Cunning Witch (Shoes) 3d Cunning Witch (Bottom) 3d Cunning Witch (Top) 3d Armor Crate Leg Pockets Scan Secret Clue

Your chances of getting the rarer prizes will increase with each draw.

How to get Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall skin and Haganezuka mask from Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale?

Here are the steps to get the Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale:

Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section by clicking the corresponding option from the menu on the left.

Load the Luck Royale section by clicking the corresponding option from the menu on the left. Step 2: From the list of events, select Demon Slayer Royale.

From the list of events, select Demon Slayer Royale. Step 3: Make spins by spending Gold until you receive it.

How much Gold do you need to get Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire?

You can secure the Tanjiro Style Gloo Wall from the Demon Slayer Royale in 100 spins. As a result, you only have to spend 91,000 Gold, at most, to get the skin. This number accounts for making 10+1 spins nine times before making the last single spin.

How to get free Gold from the Free Fire 2 Games 1 Spin event

You can get free Gold from the new event (Image via Garena)

To facilitate your making spins, Garena has added a 2 Games 1 Spin event. Through it, you can earn sufficient Gold to make one spin every two matches. Here are this event's rewards and how to get them:

Play 1 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 2 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 3 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 4 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 5 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 6 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 7 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 8 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 9 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Play 10 BR/CS/LW match to get 500 Gold

Thus, only playing a total of 10 matches will get you 5,000 Gold, which essentially allows you to make five spins in the Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale.

