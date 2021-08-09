Free Fire Destiny top-up event: How to get free legendary surfboard skin and backpack

Free Fire has tons of skins, costumes, and cosmetics that can be purchased with in-game currency. Players can obtain such items for free by taking part in a variety of events in the quick-paced battle royale title.

Free Fire often hosts top-up events where players can claim various items by purchasing a specific amount of diamonds.

The Destiny top-up event was recently added to the game. A legendary surfboard and backpack with special effects are currently up for grabs at the event.

How to obtain free surfboard and backpack skin in Free Fire from Destiny top-up event

Both the rewards of the Destiny top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

The new Destiny top-up event began on 5 August 2021. To attain the rewards in the event, players have to buy a certain number of diamonds.

Players can obtain the Destiny Guardian Skyboard and Destiny Guardian Backpack by purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

To get the Destiny Guardian Backpack, players have to buy 500 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The event runs until 11 August 2021. This means players still have a few days left to get their hands on the legendary surfboard and backpack.

Note: Top-up event rewards are considered to be free of cost since players do not have to use the purchased diamonds to obtain them. However, it should be noted that the required diamonds have to be purchased using real money.

Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire and claim rewards

Step 1: After opening Free Fire on your device, click on the “Diamond” icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Select the number of diamonds that you want to purchase. The options available are listed below:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

You should choose the number of diamonds to purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After completing the purchase, click on the calendar icon on the right side of the game’s main lobby.

You should manually claim the rewards from the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Under the “Destiny Top Up” tab, click on the “Claim” button located beside the rewards.

