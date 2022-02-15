Free Fire developers name, country, origin, and more revealed

In an unfortunate turn of events for Free Fire players, the Indian government banned 54 applications on security grounds, including the name of the popular title. It is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names in the Indian mobile gaming segment, with millions of active gamers.

The game's entire fan base in India has been worried about its future since its removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but things have worsened since then.

Before this, the government had banned more than 200 applications in 2020 alone for security reasons. Reports suggest the same reason for the most recent ban.

Who developed Free Fire and its origin?

The majority of the applications on this list and the preceding one seem to be of Chinese origin. However, the inclusion of Free Fire on the list has caused some confusion among users.

111dot Studio developed the game in collaboration with Garena. The former is a video game development studio based in Vietnam, while the latter is an online game developer and publisher headquartered in Singapore.

Free Fire is the company's flagship product, finding global success, even having the biggest grossing game in India for the previous four quarters. Additionally, Garena publishes League of Legends and Call of Duty Mobile in a few countries.

Garena's parent company, Sea Limited, is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and Tencent Holdings has 18.7% holdings. But, even more significantly, the ban has also influenced the stock price of Sea Limited, Garena's parent company, as it plunged by 18.56% on this revelation.

What next after the ban?

These circumstances are similar to the ban on PUBG Mobile in 2020. After that ban, the game successfully resurfaced in the nation with a new avatar.

In a statement, Garena, the game's developers, said they are aware of the present situation and are working to address it.

For the time being, Free Fire Max has not been added to the list of banned applications; consequently, gamers may use it. Moreover, they also can use the same account.

