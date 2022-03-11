Free Fire Diamond hacks: Can they get you permanently banned?

In Free Fire, cosmetics like costumes, skins, and other similar items are immensely popular, and there is a great demand for them in the community. However, players must shell out diamonds to acquire exclusive items, which cost real money.

Subsequently, as not everyone has the financial means to purchase diamonds, they hunt for alternatives. In some instances, users find themselves on the wrong road and resort to unlawful resources such as Diamond hacks, which can have severe consequences.

What are Free Fire Diamond hacks?

All these kinds of generators are 100% fake

Many users might have come across websites and videos claiming to offer Diamond hacks, which would provide an endless quantity of diamonds for free directly into their accounts without the need to put out any work from their side.

However, it should be noted that all such applications are fake and do not function under any circumstances. The following section looks at the repercussions of using Diamond hacks.

Will using Diamond hacks in Free Fire lead to a permanent account ban?

The answer to this question is rather apparent, i.e., yes, accounts that use any hacks will be permanently banned from the game by the developers.

This is because the use of unauthorized third-party applications, which Garena has not issued, is considered cheating, according to the game’s anti-cheat FAQ. Also included in this category are the actions of altering the game client and/or playing in a modified game client to take advantage of functionalities that are not included in the game.

A screenshot from the official FAQ (Image via Garena)

Those who engage in the act will be severely penalized, and the following is what the developers have said concerning the punishment of cheaters:

“Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts.”

Players are advised to refrain from engaging in any sort of cheating, including the usage of Diamond hacks, as developers will terminate their accounts. Alternatively, they can use legal methods like Google Opinion Rewards to earn this particular in-game currency within the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu