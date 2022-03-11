Free Fire diamond top-up event and rewards (March 2022): Get free skins and emote

Many events have been held in conjunction with Free Fire’s Assassin’s Creed collaboration, and the game’s community is thrilled with their introduction. Subsequently, they now stand an opportunity to acquire tons of rewards for free.

One of the ongoing events is the ‘Assassin’s Creed Top Up II,’ and it offers players an emote alongside a legendary backpack skin. It started on 10 March and will run for a few days until 15 March.

Players should simply complete the task of purchasing a specific quantity of diamonds within the game to complete the event.

How to buy Free Fire diamonds for the new top-up event

Players in Free Fire should purchase a total of 500 diamonds to be eligible to claim the event’s rewards. The following steps can help them accomplish it:

Step 1: After launching the battle royale game, players should first visit the in-game top-up center.

These are the various top-up options within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will find various options on their screens, and they should select the one that best suits their needs. Players are recommended to get 520 diamonds, which will cost 400 INR.

Step 3: Finally, users can proceed with the payment to complete the transaction and accomplish the event's objective.

Later, the top-up rewards must be manually claimed within the game itself.

Note: Players also can use websites like Games Kharido to purchase diamonds for the event.

Steps to claiming rewards in the top-up event

Once players have acquired the required number of diamonds for the event, they can proceed to claim the free rewards by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: To begin with, players must visit the particular top-up event section in Free Fire.

The rewards should be manually claimed from this specific section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next to the corresponding rewards on their displays will be a ‘Claim’ button to allow them to complete the redemption.

Step 3: The emote and backpack skin can be equipped from the ‘Vault’ section.

Since the items Garena introduces as part of collaborations are rare and do not return easily, users should take advantage of this event.

