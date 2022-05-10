Free Fire diamond top-up offer: Get legendary skins for free

Garena routinely releases new diamond top-up offers in the form of events that provide free cosmetics to attract more users to purchase the premium in-game currency in Free Fire. There is seldom a gap between any two of them, with developers implementing them spontaneously after the conclusion.

These have always attracted players by improving the overall value offered to players as part of the regular top-up. Gamers will be required to purchase diamonds to complete the progress and acquire the rewards during the event duration.

The Goldrim Top-Up is currently underway in the battle royale title, providing two legendary cosmetics to gamers to acquire 500 diamonds before its completion. The exact steps to acquire the diamonds and collect the rewards are outlined in this article.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. They may continue to play the MAX version, which is not banned.

How to get free legendary skins as part of the Free Fire top-up event

Since users are not required to spend the diamonds that they have purchased to complete the requirements, items in the top-up event are considered free. The items in the Goldrim Top-Up event in Free Fire are as follows:

The rewards in the event (Image via Garena)

Goldrim Arc: Purchase 200 diamonds

Goldrim King Backpack: Purchase 500 diamonds

The requirements of the event are cumulative, which means that if users acquire 200 diamonds, this will be counted for the process of Goldrim King Backpack as well.

Players can easily top up the required amount of currency from within the game:

They can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Players need to sign in to their Free Fire account. They can open the top-up section by clicking on the existing number of diamonds.

Step 2: Players will have to select the preferred top-up value from the list of options that appear on the screen.

They should also consider the requirements for the top-up event before proceeding ahead. For this event, players need to spend currency worth INR 400, which provides 520 diamonds as top-up, to get the rewards.

Select the preferred value (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can make the payment through the desired option. Once the transaction is successful, the diamonds will be credited to their account.

Step 4: Finally, players can access the event tab and collect the items through the Goldrim Top-Up in the event section.

The top-up event will end on 11 May 2022, and players must make a swift choice. Players can also wait for an emote or a Gloo Wall skin in these events as they deliver a higher value.

