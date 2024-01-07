Free Fire Dino Ring event: Get Almost Dino Bundle and more rewards

Free Fire Dino Ring is the latest Luck Royale event to be introduced into the game, and it features multiple themed items. The event's major highlights include the Almost Dino Bundle, Trogon–Pyro Dino, Mochi Food Truck, and Pan–Lazy Dino. Alongside these, you will also be able to earn a few other cosmetic items.

The new event will operate in the battle royale title for two weeks, giving you sufficient time to obtain the different rewards. The section below provides further details on the Free Fire Dino Ring event.

Free Fire Dino Ring event details

Free Fire Dino Ring was added on January 6, 2024, and provides the community with incredible rewards, including the Almost Dino Bundle, an attractive outfit for both male and female characters. To get started, make spins by spending diamonds, the premium currency of the battle royale title.

Each spin in the event will require you to expend 20 diamonds, whereas a total of 10+1 spins will cost 200 diamonds. The following is the prize pool from which the rewards will be withdrawn:

Almost Dino Bundle

Trogon – Pyro Dino

Mochi Food Truck

Pan – Lazy Dino

Grenade – Mayhem Café

Lucky Mayhem Loot Box

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

Exchange section (Image via Garena)

You will be able to redeem the collected Universal Ring Tokens to claim the rewards of your choice. Listed below are the specifics of the exchange section that has been made available:

Trogon – Pyro Dino: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Almost Dino Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Pan – Lazy Dino: 50x Universal Ring Tokens

Mochi Food Truck: 50x Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade – Mayhem Café: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Lucky Mayhem Loot Box: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Nightslayer Grizzly (SVD + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

If these rewards don't interest you, save the Universal Ring Tokens and utilize them later in other Ring-based events introduced in Free Fire.

How to get Almost Dino Bundle from the Free Fire Dino Ring event

Follow the steps below to access the event (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps below to access the Free Fire Dino Ring event:

Start by booting up the game and accessing the Luck Royale section. Select the Free Fire Dino Ring event from the list of available ones. Finally, you can make spins by spending diamonds.

Equip the rewards by going to the relevant sections within the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.