Free Fire Diwali event: Get Zombified Samurai bundle, Crazy Bunny MP40, and more

Outfits and gun skins have long been some of the most sought-after commodities in Free Fire. They will continue to remain so, mainly due to their visual appeal and the attributes of the gun skins. These items tend to draw in many players, who leave no stones unturned to obtain these fantastic items.

The Gift of Light event is currently accessible, and it provides users with the chance to get premium and Legendary gun skins that they were not able to acquire previously. The exclusive bundles include The Streets, Zombified Samurai, and more, while the list of gun skins contains the MP40 – Crazy Bunny, M1014 Underground Howl, AWM Lucky Koi, and more.

Users can get Zombified Samurai bundle and Crazy Bunny MP40 from Gift of Light event in Free Fire

Lots of items are available (Image via Free Fire)

The Gift of Light event in Free Fire has two separate prize pools, one for costumes and the other for gun skins. Each spin in either of the pool requires gamers to spend 199 diamonds and provides a permanent item.

At the same time, purchasing a pack of five will not only give savings on the spin, since they will only cost 899 diamonds, but it will also guarantee a premium costume or Legendary gun skin.

The MP40 - Crazy Bunny increases range (Image via Free Fire)

Since the items are drawn randomly, users are not assured that they will get a specific reward. Therefore, they might have to spend thousands of diamonds.

Players can also exchange the tokens for items (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, for each spin that gamers make, they will receive a special Gift of Light token. If they receive an item they previously possessed, it will be automatically converted to this token. These can subsequently be used to redeem items from the exchange store.

If players are looking for specific rewards or items like the Zombified Samurai bundle or MP40 – Crazy Bunny, they will likely have to rely on this exchange of Gift of Light Token.

Crazy Bunny MP40 and Zombified Samurai Bundle

The Crazy Bunny MP40 is one of the older gun skins in the game. It was first released in 2019, so it is a rare commodity. It has the following attributes:

Damage: ‘+’

Range: ‘++‘

Magazine: ‘-‘

Players primarily use the Zombified Samurai Bundle for its unique mask, and several popular content creators have also utilized it. The parts of the bundle are:

Zombified Samurai (Mask)

Zombified Samurai (Top)

Zombified Samurai (Bottom)

Zombified Samurai (Shoes)

