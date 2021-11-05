How to use 100% bonus top-up offer in Free Fire this week

Diamonds are very precious in Garena Free Fire since they are required to acquire most of the in-game items, including outfits, gun skins, and more. Players must shell out many diamonds to attain the items, so they look for ways to get the in-game currency at an affordable price.

The game's developers often release top-up events, and these events provide extra value to the users in the form of in-game items. As a result, players seek alternative ways in which they can attain additional or bonus diamonds. Fortunately for them, the developers have offered a new 100% Bonus Top Up.

Bonus top-up diamonds in Free Fire

The bonus will be available until 11 November 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the Free Fire Diwali celebration, the 100% Bonus Top Up event has been added to the game, providing players additional diamonds. The event began on 5 November 2021 and will be accessible until 11 November 2021.

Users must top up in-game currency during this period to be eligible to receive the bonus from the event section. However, the event has a catch as the maximum bonus diamonds are restricted to 1000 diamonds.

Follow these steps to get additional diamonds:

Tap on the diamond icon to open the top-up interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, open Free Fire and then click on the diamond button to open the diamond top-up interface.

Players can press the button below the desired top-up pack (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should press the button below the desired option and complete the payment.

Step 3: Once the transaction is complete, you will have to collect the rewards manually.

Players can go ahead with the top-up of the 1060 diamonds that can be purchased for INR 800. As a result, they will get 1000 diamonds as a bonus in this event.

Step 4: To collect the additional diamonds, you can open the Celebrate Diwali tab in the event.

Click on the button to get additional diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 5: You should then select the 100% Bonus Top Up section and press the button beside the corresponding number of diamonds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu