How to use 100% bonus top-up offer in Free Fire this week

Diamonds are very precious in Garena Free Fire since they are required to acquire most of the in-game items, including outfits, gun skins, and more. Players must shell out many diamonds to attain the items, so they look for ways to get the in-game currency at an affordable price.
The game's developers often release top-up events, and these events provide extra value to the users in the form of in-game items. As a result, players seek alternative ways in which they can attain additional or bonus diamonds. Fortunately for them, the developers have offered a new 100% Bonus Top Up.
Bonus top-up diamonds in Free Fire
As part of the Free Fire Diwali celebration, the 100% Bonus Top Up event has been added to the game, providing players additional diamonds. The event began on 5 November 2021 and will be accessible until 11 November 2021.
Users must top up in-game currency during this period to be eligible to receive the bonus from the event section. However, the event has a catch as the maximum bonus diamonds are restricted to 1000 diamonds.
Follow these steps to get additional diamonds:
Step 1: First, open Free Fire and then click on the diamond button to open the diamond top-up interface.
Step 2: Next, you should press the button below the desired option and complete the payment.
Step 3: Once the transaction is complete, you will have to collect the rewards manually.
Players can go ahead with the top-up of the 1060 diamonds that can be purchased for INR 800. As a result, they will get 1000 diamonds as a bonus in this event.
Step 4: To collect the additional diamonds, you can open the Celebrate Diwali tab in the event.
Step 5: You should then select the 100% Bonus Top Up section and press the button beside the corresponding number of diamonds.