Free Fire Diwali event: How to get free Diamond Royale Voucher today (17 October)

A few Diwali-themed events have kicked off in Garena Free Fire, providing players with an opportunity to attain numerous free rewards. A new event - Claim Daily Rewards - offers freebies just by logging into the game every day.

Today, i.e., 17 October, the users are eligible to claim a Diamond Royale Voucher (Valid till 30 November 2021) at no cost. Here’s a guide on the event and how users can get the voucher as a reward.

Obtaining free Diamond Royale Voucher today Diwali event in Free Fire (17 October)

As mentioned above, Claim Daily Rewards is a new event that has started in Free Fire, in which the users have to sign in to get the items.

Here are the exact specifics:

Diamond Royale Voucher: Login 1 day

Weapon Royale Voucher: Login 2 days

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: Login 3 days

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: Login 4 days

FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate: Login 5 days

Incubator Voucher: Login 6 days

Hence, they can claim the Diamond Royale Voucher. Here are the steps for the same:

Players can tap on this icon to visit the events tab (Image via Free Fire)

1) After opening Free Fire, press the calendar icon present on the right side. Next, under the events tab, click on the “Claim Daily Rewards” tab.

Tap on the "Claim" option to get the Diamond Royale Voucher for free

2) They would find a “Claim” button beside the reward. Tapping on that will redeem the respective item.

Apart from this, a prominent data miner named “Knight Clown” has leaked the upcoming Diwali calendar in Free Fire, which enlists all the events that are going to start:

Lone Wolf Mode Open (25 October 2021 - 4 November 2021)

Charge the Portal to Come Home (25 October 2021 - 7 November 2021)

Pick your Diwali Hampers (29 October 2021 - 7 November 2021)

Rang De Rangoli (29 October 2021 - 7 November 2021)

Countdown to Diwali (1 November - 4 November 2021)

Claim free Magic Cube (4 November 2021)

Diwali Party (4 November 2021)

After Party Gifts (5 November 2021 - 11 November 2021)

Note: This is merely a leaked calendar, and the developers have confirmed none of the events.

