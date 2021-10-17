Free Fire Diwali event: How to get free Diamond Royale Voucher today (17 October)

A few Diwali-themed events have kicked off in Garena Free Fire, providing players with an opportunity to attain numerous free rewards. A new event - Claim Daily Rewards - offers freebies just by logging into the game every day.
Today, i.e., 17 October, the users are eligible to claim a Diamond Royale Voucher (Valid till 30 November 2021) at no cost. Here’s a guide on the event and how users can get the voucher as a reward.
Obtaining free Diamond Royale Voucher today Diwali event in Free Fire (17 October)
As mentioned above, Claim Daily Rewards is a new event that has started in Free Fire, in which the users have to sign in to get the items.
Here are the exact specifics:
- Diamond Royale Voucher: Login 1 day
- Weapon Royale Voucher: Login 2 days
- UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: Login 3 days
- M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: Login 4 days
- FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate: Login 5 days
- Incubator Voucher: Login 6 days
Hence, they can claim the Diamond Royale Voucher. Here are the steps for the same:
1) After opening Free Fire, press the calendar icon present on the right side. Next, under the events tab, click on the “Claim Daily Rewards” tab.
2) They would find a “Claim” button beside the reward. Tapping on that will redeem the respective item.
Apart from this, a prominent data miner named “Knight Clown” has leaked the upcoming Diwali calendar in Free Fire, which enlists all the events that are going to start:
- Lone Wolf Mode Open (25 October 2021 - 4 November 2021)
- Charge the Portal to Come Home (25 October 2021 - 7 November 2021)
- Pick your Diwali Hampers (29 October 2021 - 7 November 2021)
- Rang De Rangoli (29 October 2021 - 7 November 2021)
- Countdown to Diwali (1 November - 4 November 2021)
- Claim free Magic Cube (4 November 2021)
- Diwali Party (4 November 2021)
- After Party Gifts (5 November 2021 - 11 November 2021)
Note: This is merely a leaked calendar, and the developers have confirmed none of the events.