Free Fire Diwali event: How to get The Streets bundle and legendary gun skins this week

Free Fire players are highly enamored with cosmetics, particularly gun skins and outfits. While they acquire the former for their additional attributes besides their appeal, the latter are purchased just for their appearances. Players never skip the opportunity to get rare and premium items, often spending thousands on diamonds.

A new event, Gift of Light, commenced on 3 November, featuring exclusive bundles, including "The Streets Bundle" and M1887 Hand of Hope gun skin. Players must spend diamonds to get some of the game's rare and unique cosmetics.

Legendary bundles and gun skins in Free Fire

Gift of Light event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Gift of Light event consists of two sets of rewards: outfits and weapon skins. Interestingly, each spin made during the event guarantees participants a permanent item from the given reward pool.

A single spin is priced at 199 diamonds, and a pack of five spins will set them back by 899 diamonds. However, the latter guarantees users a permanent item.

The Exchange Store (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, players will also receive a Gift of Light Token on every spin they make. Also, duplicate items will net players Gift of Light Tokens. Subsequently, gamers can use these tokens to redeem a reward of their choice.

It provides gamers with the opportunity to get their hands on exclusive and legendary items they have previously missed. However, they will have to spend hundreds and thousands of diamonds to attain them.

Prize pool

Costumes

There are numerous premium prizes (Image via Free Fire)

The costume prize pool is segregated into premium and normal rewards. There are a total of 77 bundles in the normal, while there are 106 exclusive and premium outfits.

Other prizes (Image via Free Fire)

A few popular ones are The Streets Bundle, Zombified Samurai Bundle, Stereo Noisemaker Bundle, and the Duke Swallowtail Bundle.

Gun skins

The premium prize pool for guns (Image via Free Fire)

Similar to the costumes, the gun skins are put into two separate categories, premium and normal. The number of gun skins in the premium pool is 79.

There are 220 gun skins available (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the other hand, the normal prize pool has a staggering 220 skins available. M1887 Hand of Hope and AK Flaming Dragon are a few of the popular ones.

Edited by Ravi Iyer