Free Fire Diwali event rewards: Roaring Knight Bundle, Roaring Protector Gloo Wall, and more

Garena Free Fire keeps surprising its users by launching exciting in-game events during various festive seasons. This October, users are highly anticipating witnessing a celebration of the Festival of Lights (Diwali) within their favorite shooter title.

The developers have been celebrating Diwali for years and are hence expected to continue the trend this year too.

This is only the start of the month and many leaks revolving around the Diwali event have already begun circulating on the internet. Notably, some forthcoming Diwali-themed items are being revealed via several unofficial (other than Garena's) social media handles.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, users from the nation are urged to avoid the title and rather access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which does not have any restrictions.

Free Fire Diwali event 2022 may unveil Roaring Knight Bundle, Roaring Protector Gloo wall, and more cosmetics

Free Fire's Diwali is one of the most memorable events in the FF community, with players enjoying many mini-events as part of the mega Diwali event in bulk, while each event associates a number rewards with it. Hence, any sort of leak in relation to the event will be a treat for players.

Here is a list of leaked Free Fire Divali event rewards so far:

Roaring Knight Bundle (male) Dark Destroyer Bundle (male) Eternal Descent emote Mask skin Roaring Flame - Pan skin Claws of Fury - Fist skin Roaring Beast banner The Golden Tiger avatar Roaring Protector Gloo wall Tiger Claw backpack Tiger's Attack Grenade skin Boho Dagger - Knief skin The Last Roar Loot Box

As per the leaks, most of the cosmetics will be gleaming with a gold theme, representing light, and designed portraying a tiger and its roar.

Looking at the past mechanisms of the event, the developers usually offer users both premium and ordinary items, accessible via specific mini-events and upon completion of various tasks.

Premium items are usually present in diamond-required events, while ordinary items are rewarded to users for completing various tasks such as playing matches, and collecting tokens and crates.

Events such as Diwali Wish and Diwali Special Mystery shop are pretty popular within the community. Diamond-spending users adore these events and eagerly await their introduction during Diwali celebrations.

For non-spending gamers, free Magic Cubes and the Magic Cube bundles can be considered the most-awaited events.They usually arrive on the peak day of the Diwali event.

Expected date for the Free Fire Diwali Event 2022

Diwali's peak celebration date is October 24, as per the Indian calendar. Hence, one can expect Free Fire's peak day of celebration on the same day.

In 2021, the Free Fire Diwali commenced on October 25 and concluded on November 11, with the peak date being November 4. Thus, Diwali events in 2022 can be expected to begin rolling out within a couple of weeks.

Disclaimer: Readers should note that the aforementioned details and cosmetics are purely based on leaks and speculations. The developers have not yet confirmed the Diwali Event 2022 and collectibles associated with the events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far