How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds for Elite Pass Season 53

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is a relatively inexpensive option to obtain premium in-game cosmetics. Players can upgrade it for 499 diamonds on the Indian server and subsequently complete the missions to acquire outfits and several other skins.

Even then, users look to maximize the value of the money spent on the pass by looking for inexpensive ways to get diamonds. They regularly look for websites and offers while failing to recognize the option of memberships and Special Airdrops within the game.

The two alternatives provide diamonds at a comparatively cheaper rate, increasing the overall value offered through the regular Elite Pass.

Membership and Special Airdrops can provide cheap diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

The Free Fire MAX Elite Pass starts at the onset of every month with Season 53 kicking off earlier this week, bringing in a wide collection of cosmetics. Thus, there is a regular need for diamonds at a lower rate. In this situation, memberships emerge as a great source of diamonds.

The two membership options (Image via Garena)

You have two available options – Weekly and Monthly. The two also provide additional perks, which makes the deal even sweeter. The former is priced at INR 159, and the latter will set you back INR 799.

The exact details and perks are as follows:

Weekly (Total 450 diamonds)

100 diamonds on the purchase and a maximum of 350 accumulated from the daily check-in

Weekly membership icon

Discount Store privileges

Second chance

Monthly (Total 2600 diamonds)

500 diamonds on the purchase and a maximum of 2100 accumulated from the daily check-in

Monthly membership icon

Discount Store privileges

5x Second chance

60x Universal EP Badge (2x every day)

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Get one 30-day trial gun skin)

Individuals will get additional rewards (Image via Garena)

On top of this, you may activate both memberships at once to receive the Super VIP perks, which provide 15 diamonds daily and an Evo Gun Token Choice Crate.

Since you will need at least 499 diamonds to acquire the Elite Pass, you may either purchase the Weekly membership twice for a total of INR 318. They will receive a total of 900 diamonds over the next two weeks, which will be comparatively more than the higher-priced top-up.

Collect the rewards through daily check-in (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, you may even purchase a monthly membership in Free Fire MAX that will provide 2600 diamonds, sufficient for not one but five such Elite Passes. Thus, becoming a good option.

Steps to purchase the membership in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given below in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the membership section by clicking on the icon on the top left side of the screen.

Make the payment through the desired option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the button below the required membership option and make the payment to activate it.

Step 3: Collect diamonds and other applicable rewards through daily check-in.

Special Airdrops

Special Airdrop includes diamonds and other items (Image via Garena)

Other than memberships, Special Airdrops in Free Fire MAX are also cost-effective when it comes to providing cheap diamonds. These are provided randomly given out; thus, the price and offer may vary considerably. While you can undoubtedly utilize them whenever these appear, solely relying on them may not be the best option.

