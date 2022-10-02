How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Gloo Wall skin and character bundle

The new Tatsuya Top-Up is now live in Free Fire MAX, replacing the Boxer Top-Up event on the Indian server. The new event allows players to get a new character alongside its exclusive bundle, featuring an exclusive Gloo Wall skin.

These top-up events encourage gamers to purchase premium in-game currency regularly to acquire free rewards. Subsequently improving the overall value delivered on every purchase. Even with the newly added event, gamers have to acquire only 300 diamonds until its conclusion on 7 October 2022 to get multiple freebies.

Garena releases a new Tatsuya Top-Up in Free Fire MAX, featuring character and Gloo Wall for free

The new top-up event features a free character alongside a Gloo Wall skin as a reward (Image via Garena)

Like any Free Fire MAX Top-Up event, you will need to purchase the required diamonds to attain the freebies. The event features three rewards you may acquire as an added incentive for making an in-app purchase.

The two top-up thresholds and the exact rewards are as follows:

Get free Tatsuya character and Tatsuya's Tattoo Streetlad Bundle with the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get free Gloo wall – Nutty Quirk with the purchase of 300 diamonds

The two top-up requirements are cumulative; hence, a top-up of 300 diamonds will satisfy both. Additionally, the rewards in such events are considered free. You only have to purchase the diamonds and not spend them to obtain the rewards.

This event offers a much better alternative to the entire community. Firstly, the purchase requirement is reduced to 300 diamonds, and while the rewards are undoubtedly valuable, the character bundle costs a few hundred diamonds in the store. At the same time, a similar expenditure is also required for the Gloo Wall skin.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get rewards in Free Fire MAX

You will have to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and then manually collect the rewards through the event section of the game. You may follow the guide given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the in-game top-up section. You can do this by clicking the "+" beside the existing number of diamonds.

You will have to select the number of diamonds that you wish to purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the most appropriate diamond pack and click the button below.

A pack of 100 diamonds costs Rs 80, while the costliest one will set you back by Rs 4000 and provide 5600 diamonds. Since the requirement for this event is set at 300, players may proceed with the pack costing Rs 250, and this will provide them with 310 diamonds.

Complete the purchase by using the required payment method (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the payment to complete the transaction and receive the diamonds.

Step 4: Collect the rewards from the Tatsuya Top-Up section in the events tab.

You may equip the Gloo Wall skin from the vault section while the character will be available in its respective section.

Those who frequently acquire premium in-game currency in Free Fire MAX should take advantage of this opportunity. If you cannot acquire the diamonds at the moment, have no worries, as the game's developers often include one of these events regularly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far