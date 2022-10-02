BNL's Free Fire ID, in-game stats, headshots, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more

Oussema "BNL" Elloumi is a Free Fire content creator from Tunisia who plays on the Middle East server. As a result of his exceptional gameplay abilities, he has gained a global fan base that transcends the geographic boundaries of his region.

He has also found immense success on YouTube, where his eponymous channel has accumulated more than 7.87 million subscribers. At the same time, his second channel, BNL YT, has attracted 519k subscribers, attesting to his popularity.

BNL's Free Fire ID and all other details

BNL's Free Fire ID is 297929835. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR career stats

BNL's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has played 1314 solo games and has 84 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 6.39%. At a K/D ratio of 2.14 and a headshot percentage of 27.07%, he has 2634 kills and 713 headshots.

The player has also featured in 792 duo matches and has 84 victories, converting to a win ratio of 10.60%. He has bagged 1452 eliminations and 309 headshots, possessing a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot rate of 21.28%.

Finally, in the squad mode, Oussema has participated in 31324 squad games and has secured 4471 victories, leading to a win percentage of 14.27%. The content creator has notched up 106659 kills and 44343 headshots, holding up a K/D ratio of 3.97 and a headshot rate of 41.57%.

BR-Ranked stats

BNL's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has appeared in 397 squad games in Free Fire's ongoing ranked season. He has stood victorious in 127 of them for a win rate of 31.98%. With 1505 kills and 1036 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.57 and a headshot percentage of 68.84%.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber is yet to play solo and duo-ranked matches in the current season.

Note: BNL's Free Fire stats were recorded on 2 October 2022. This will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

He is the leader of the iconic Over Power guild (Image via Garena)

The Tunisian star is the leader of the Over Power guild in the battle royale title, whose ID is 61799309. BNL is placed in Heroic in the ongoing Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 29, while is still ranked in Bronze in CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

BNL's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, BNL is estimated to earn between $636 and $10.2K monthly through his eponymous YouTube channel. The website further estimates the yearly earnings to be around the $7.6K and $122.2K mark.

YouTube channel

Oussema started posting Free Fire-related content on his YouTube channel only a few years ago. However, he has established quite a name for himself. Earlier in 2020, the channel reached 1 million subscribers, and this graph has a sharp positive slope, doubling the count in the same year. The subscriber count is closing at 8 million.

The Tunisian star has posted just over 440 videos which have pulled in 564 million views combined. Over the last 30 days, the content creator has gained 10k subscribers and also gained 2.545 million video views during the same period.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version which is not on the list of banned applications.

