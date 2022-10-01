Gaming with Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Mansha Rathore, popularly known by the name of her YouTube channel Gaming with Laila (or by her moniker Bindass Laila), is among the many prominent female Free Fire YouTubers. Her channel currently has 2.13 million subscribers.

Players tune into her channel to enjoy vlogs, reactions, challenges, shorts, gameplay videos, and other content. She runs two other channels, including Laila is Live (265k subscribers) and Laila Shorts (69.4k subscribers).

Gaming with Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

Gaming with Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1147750136. Her stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

Gaming with Laila's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Mansha Rathore has participated in 516 solo games and dominated the opposition in 21 encounters to register a win rate of 4.06%. She has secured 508 eliminations with 179 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 1.03 and 35.24%, respectively.

The Indian YouTuber has made 1436 appearances in duo matches and amassed 240 Booyahs, recording a win rate of 16.71%. She has secured 2160 frags with 450 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 1.81 and a headshot percentage of 20.83%.

Gaming with Laila has played 12368 squad matches and has won 3208 games, resulting in a win rate of 25.93%. The content creator has notched 22781 kills with 4069 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.49 and a headshot percentage of 17.86%.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming with Laila's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has featured in four squad games in Free Fire MAX ranked Season 29 and has outclassed her opposition once to maintain a win rate of 25%. She has taken out five opponents with three headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 60%.

She is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches.

Note: Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (1 October 2022). They will change as she plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

She is the leader of the GWL guild (Image via Garena)

Mansha Rathore is the leader of the GWL guild in Free Fire MAX. The guild ID is 1012317151. She is ranked in Gold 3 in the BR-Ranked season and Platinum 4 in the CS-Ranked season.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted on Social Blade, Mansha Rathore’s monthly income from the Gaming with Laila YouTube channel is around $483 and $7.7K. The approximate figures for the entire year lie between $5.8K and $92.8K.

YouTube channel

Mansha Rathore has been actively working on the Gaming with Laila channel since late 2019 and has regularly posted videos focusing on Free Fire. The channel currently has over 800 uploads, and these videos have collectively pulled in more than 244 million views.

She was able to cash in on the success of the battle royale title and pull in a large audience. The channel surpassed one million subscribers in mid-2021 and doubled this count in early 2022. In the last 30 days alone, Mansha has gained 10k subscribers and 1.933 million views.

