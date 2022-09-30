GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, otherwise known as Gaming Tamizhan or GT King, is a well-established Free Fire YouTuber from India. He uploads videos about the battle royale title in Tami and has established a dedicated fanbase.

The prominent creator currently has a subscriber count of 3.39 million and an overall view count of more than 397 million. He also commands a considerable following on Instagram, with more than 559 thousand people following him on the platform.

GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID is 287597612. He is ranked Gold I in the BR-Ranked Season 29 and Diamond I in the CS-Ranked Season 16.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

GT King's BR Career Stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has played 680 solo games in the battle royale title and has 48 Booyahs, possessing a win rate of 7.05%. He has secured 1452 kills with 288 headshots in the game mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 19.83%.

Ravichandra Vigneshwar has participated in 1815 duo matches and has 163 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 8.98%. The player has 3444 kills with 791 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.08 and a headshot percentage of 22.97%.

Gaming Tamizhan has also featured in 18347 squad games and has been victorious on 3658 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 19.93%. He has 52274 kills with 11327 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.56 and a headshot percentage of 21.67%.

BR Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has not played any games in the ongoing ranked season of Garena Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

GT King's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has played 5260 matches in the Clash Squad game mode and has 3522 victories for a win rate of 36.95%. He has accumulated 27158 kills with 10034 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 2.33 and a headshot percentage of 36.95%.

Note: GT King’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (30 September 2022). They will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Details about GT King's earnings through his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, GT King’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated to be between $1.5K and $23.6K. The projected figures for the entire year lie within the range of $17.7K and $283.1K.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer was quick to recognize the potential of Free Fire and began posting content focusing on the battle royale title in early 2019. He has uploaded over 800 videos that have gained more than 397 million views. His highest-watched video has earned a total of 8.8 million views.

The channel accomplished one million subscribers in 2020, which crossed two million by mid-2021. Even during the last 30 days, the Gaming Tamizhan channel has received 5.899 million views while increasing the subscriber count by 30k.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far